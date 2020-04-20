PhysicalMind Publishes COVID Breathing Protocol
Here's what Exercise Professionals see:
“ COVID-19 has given professionals a new perspective on what is really needed for overall fitness. Prior to ‘social distancing’ many were into hardcore, physically exhausting training. HIIT was very popular. Now we know that these types of workouts create unnecessary inflammation and raise cortisol levels. This is not good when we are trying to cope mentally with the stress of job loss, homeschooling, limited travel, distance from families or increased workloads. The emphasis now is to improve “self-care” as we adjust to this new normal. We know that the Mindful Movement, particularly with focused breathing, is a good exercise for today. And adding Parasetter® produces a calming effect that lowers cortisol levels and also does wonders for the spine.” June Kahn https://www.physicalmindinstitute.com/june-kahn
Just 10 minutes of cognitive breathing exercises into the back ribs will optimize the movement of the diaphragm. These lower back stretches will improve the flexibility of the intercostal muscles, the spine and the deep fascia that is continuous from head to toe. Shallow breathing is replaced by three-dimensional breathing exercises, and the lower back stretches then activates all these organs and muscles so that they become active partners in stress relief. By establishing a direct connection to the brain, the nervous system responds to moderate the adrenals and physiologically assist in lowering blood pressure and reducing cortisol levels. This recovery process deepens with use.
Parasetter® is also used for full-body exercises in supine, seated, kneeling and standing positions. Parasetter® Class. https://physicalmind.myshopify.com/products/parasetter-class-package And Parasetter® Gentle YOGA. https://physicalmind.myshopify.com/products/parasetter-gentle-yoga-manual-1
Joan Breibart
PHYSICALMIND INSTITUTE
+1 212-343-2150
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.