PhysicalMind Publishes COVID Breathing Protocol

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that will impact the exercise industry. Consumers are re-evaluating aerobic training, particularly HIIT and other High-Intensity workouts. These have been sold as “calorie burners” even though it has been proved that they are not—in fact, for obese people they may retard weight loss. Since these workouts tax the lungs and create inflammation many are recognizing that there has to be a better way to strengthen the diaphragm and promote better oxygenation. This is important for those with asthma or other lung conditions. Certainly, smokers are at risk. The PhysicalMind video demonstrates three breathing techniques.Here's what Exercise Professionals see:“ COVID-19 has given professionals a new perspective on what is really needed for overall fitness. Prior to ‘social distancing’ many were into hardcore, physically exhausting training. HIIT was very popular. Now we know that these types of workouts create unnecessary inflammation and raise cortisol levels. This is not good when we are trying to cope mentally with the stress of job loss, homeschooling, limited travel, distance from families or increased workloads. The emphasis now is to improve “self-care” as we adjust to this new normal. We know that the Mindful Movement, particularly with focused breathing, is a good exercise for today. And adding Parasetterproduces a calming effect that lowers cortisol levels and also does wonders for the spine.” June Kahn https://www.physicalmindinstitute.com/june-kahn Just 10 minutes of cognitive breathing exercises into the back ribs will optimize the movement of the diaphragm. These lower back stretches will improve the flexibility of the intercostal muscles, the spine and the deep fascia that is continuous from head to toe. Shallow breathing is replaced by three-dimensional breathing exercises, and the lower back stretches then activates all these organs and muscles so that they become active partners in stress relief. By establishing a direct connection to the brain, the nervous system responds to moderate the adrenals and physiologically assist in lowering blood pressure and reducing cortisol levels. This recovery process deepens with use.Parasetteris also used for full-body exercises in supine, seated, kneeling and standing positions. ParasetterClass. https://physicalmind.myshopify.com/products/parasetter-class-package And ParasetterGentle YOGA. https://physicalmind.myshopify.com/products/parasetter-gentle-yoga-manual-1



