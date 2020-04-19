Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces The Launch Of Their Digital Platform and App

The World's #1 Diabetes Reversal Program

HYD is now officially a Tech Company in addition to their brick and mortar locations.

HYD has solidified their preeminent status in the Type 2 Diabetes industry” — Dr. J. Murray Hockings

DALLAS, TX, US, April 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD), which is the world's leader in reversing Type 2 Diabetes has launched it's Digital Platform and App. After 17 months developing this custom platform, the HYD Team is excited about the launch.The Digital Platform will now allow HYD to help Type 2 Diabetics in areas where they don't have a brick and mortar clinic."With 33 million diabetics and 84 million pre-diabetics in the US alone, we knew there were millions of people who wanted our help, but couldn't get it because they didn't live close enough to one of our 17 clinics. This Digital Platform will help us save many more lives and make it easy for diabetics to join our program from the comfort of their own home. This is a critically important option during the Coronavirus issue where people don't want to leave their homes. The CDC has said that people with Diabetes have a higher chance of dying from the Coronavirus than non-diabetics, so reversing your diabetes now is a logical step to take," says Dr. J. Murray Hockings , Founder/CEO of HYD.HYD has also released their App, which will allow patients to digitally input their blood sugar, blood pressure, weight and food log. They can also access meal plans, recipes, training videos, Enjoy/Avoid list, shopping list and newsletters through the password protected app. This will make data collection infinitely easier and allow the HYD team to support patients more efficiently.HYD was already at the forefront of Type 2 Diabetes reversal, as they where the only company in the world with diabetes reversal clinics and after adding this Digital Platform and App, they have solidified their preeminent status in the industry.To learn how you can reverse your Type 2 Diabetes, go to www.HelpYourDiabetesNow.com



