HOW THOUGHTS BECOME THINGS rated the most influential personal development film since The Secret

The personal development/law of attraction film How Thoughts Become Things recognized as the most influential personal development film since The Secret.

UNITED STATES, April 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2006 the movie The Secret changed the landscape of the personal development industry forever. It introduced new concepts that the general public had never been exposed to before and opened a new conversation around something called The Law of Attraction. In addition, the film made international celebrities out of thought leaders the world had hardly heard of before. The film appeared everywhere in the media and in conversations. People like Oprah, Ellen and Larry King dedicated complete episodes to discuss the phenomenon.

Since that time there have been efforts to unfold the next chapter. All of them have fallen short until now…

How Thoughts Become Things is a brand new film that claims to reveal the next steps. And jury is in! They have far surpassed expectations. This film reunites many from the original film (Bob Proctor, Denis Waitley, Joe Vitale, John Demartini, John Assaraf, Marie Diamond, Bob Doyle) and introduces several others destined to rise in fame (Douglas Vermeeren, Meagan Fettes, Travis Fox, Karen Perkins and Marina Bruni).

How Thoughts Become Things reveals the truth behind how our thoughts may manifest in reality. And the timing couldn’t be better. With all that is occurring with people isolated to the COVID-19 pandemic people are left with little else than their thoughts. Some have risen to new levels of optimism and productivity, while others are becoming dangerously depressed and fearful. In this film, the thought leaders share why this is happening and the thought patterns that lead to more positive outcomes.

Personal development media and influencers are applauding the film as the next step in the law of attraction conversation. Many are calling it the most influential personal development film since The Secret.

How Thoughts Become Things becomes available to public online April 24 at www.HowThoughtsBecomeThings.com

