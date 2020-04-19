Louix Dor Dempriey speaks on Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Part 2

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey delivers a second installment of his enlightening discourse on the COVID-19 pandemic This discourse is filled with insights, guidance, and recommendations about prevention, how to interpret what we are seeing in the media, and a Big Picture understanding of why humanity has called forth this pandemic.To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



