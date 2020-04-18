ISLAND-BASED NON PROFIT ON YOUR MARK LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO THANK THEIR DIRECT SUPPORT STAFF WHILE ALSO HELPING LOCAL RESTAURANTS

Each Direct Support Professional (DSP) providing in person services will receive $50 in gift cards to local restaurants - two $25 gift cards to two different eateries.” — Teresa Cirelli

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Your Mark, a Staten Island-based Non-Profit organization, has launched a campaign designed to recognize the dedication of their direct support professionals while also helping fuel local restaurants during this difficult time. To date, The Give a Little for Those Giving A Lot Campaign, has raised over $10,000, including a $5,000 donation from The Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund who immediately lent its support to the cause.

Teresa Cirelli, Director of Development for On Your Mark, said, "First and foremost, I'd like to thank each direct support professional for their continued support and service to our individuals during COVID19. In recognition of their dedication during this unprecedented crisis, the funds raised through our Go Fund Me campaign will be used to celebrate and thank each of them while also supporting our Staten Island restaurants. Each Direct Support Professional (DSP) providing in person services will receive $50 in gift cards to local restaurants - two $25 gift cards to two different eateries. On Your Mark's hope is that this small token of our appreciation helps our staff's meals at home with their families easier after completing a day of work."

On Your Mark provides innovative and comprehensive community-based service to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities across their lifespan. Its programs include twelve residential groups and over thirty supportive apartments, community habilitation, recreation and family support, supportive employment, vocation training, and day habilitation. While some of these programs are now closed due to COVID-19, Direct Support Professionals are still working with residents around the clock to ensure their safety and continue to provide several services remotely when possible.

“When I spoke with Teresa and learned about the campaign, we immediately matched what they had raised at the time,” said Massimo DiDonna, Chairman and President of The Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund. “Our donation will benefit Direct Support workers and local restaurants, both of whom are struggling right now and need help.”

Thus far, money raised has been used to purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards to 10 island eateries including Brothers Pizza, West Shore Inn, Chinar on the Island, Jimmy Max, Love Earth Café & Bakery, Reggiano’s, Goodfella’s, Country Donuts, Giovanni’s Trattoria, and Mr. Pizza. The campaign aims to continue raising money through its GoFundMe page in order to keep purchasing gift cards from local restaurants to be distributed to Support Workers.

For more information about the campaign or to make a donation please visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/give-a-little-for-those-giving-a-lot



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.