Bahamas Travel Dreams with Love

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel dreams are pleasant and sometimes also painful. When waking up in your home unable to travel the world, dreaming of the Bahamas can be painful.

Travel and Tourism are a dream right now. The world is staying at home these days. Memories of sitting at a white sandy beach, a dive into the warm crystal-clear ocean waters, swimming with the pigs and having a romantic seafood dinner are memories of the Bahamas.

According to UNWTO, freedom of movement, mobility rights, or the right to travel is a human rights concept encompassing the right of individuals to travel from place to place within the territory of a country and to leave the country and return to it.

The Bahamas is preparing to declare COVID-19 history. The Islands of the Bahamas are already getting ready to initiate a year-long campaign in the month of June ( https://www.bahamas.com/bahamas-love ).

The campaign is to promote romance-related themes that will all be coined as, "From the Bahamas With Love".

"What matters the most is that we come together as one. You were there for us and when the storm passes we'll be here for you."

The first video From The Bahamas with Love, was just released.

The Bahamas is indeed the most exciting and romantic destination in the Caribbean.

No other destination offers such variety and diversity as this 700 island nation. Bahamas' pristine beauty and stunning settings from intimate beachside strolls, personalized chocolate and perfume creation, tranquil retreats to name a few, naturally invokes a feeling of romance, The Bahamas is indeed the most exciting and romantic destination in the Caribbean



