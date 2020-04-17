Houston Business Helps First Responders and Medical Staff Fighting COVID-19 See with Unique Product

A full face snorkel mask attached to a filter for protection against coronavirus Full Face Snorkel mask with Filter

See the Sea RX, a manufacturer of prescription dive masks makes prescription full face snorkel masks which have been adopted by healthcare professionals.

We have heard from medical professionals who have adapted full face snorkel masks for use in the healthcare setting but need a way to correct their vision. We are glad to be able to help.” — Joshua Shai

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See the Sea RX, a leading manufacturer of prescription dive masks, produces full face snorkeling masks with prescription lenses that have been used by snorkelers across the world to see clearly and can now be used in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19).

A new 3d printable adapter, released by Oceanreef, the manufacturer of the full face snorkel masks used by See the Sea RX with prescription lenses, allows a filter to be attached the full face snorkeling masks providing a full face shield and filtered breathing for first responders and medical professionals in the battle against COVID-19.

Further, See the Sea RX, specializes in the manufacture of prescription lenses for the full face masks so responders and medical professionals do not have to sacrifice their vision while providing care for patients. Using traditional glasses with the full face masks will result in the seal being broken on the mask and air no longer being filtered as it enters the mask exposing staff to potential infection. See the Sea RX lenses and adaptor for the full face masks are available for all prescriptions including single vision, bifocals, and progressive lenses. Special pricing is available with rush turn around times for medical professionals. Delivery can be accomplished in as little as two days.

The 3d printed filter adapter is designed with a 40mm 1/7" standard. This thread is standard for gas masks and can accept P3 as well as other filters with similar threads which can provide significantly higher protection than N95 masks.

See the Sea RX has masks and prescription lenses available in Houston, Texas for shipping around the world. Due to social distancing guidelines, we discourage interested parties from visiting the optical lab without first calling. Masks can be purchased with and without prescription lenses and the 3d printed adapters are also available.

At this time sales are restricted to first responders and medical professionals.

Testing and certification of the masks is ongoing, but the masks may be sterilized in boiling water.

Those interested in printing the adapters, can be accessed at the download page.



