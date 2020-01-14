Houston Business Helps Snorkelers See with New Prescription Lens Options

A Full Face Snorkel Mask A snorkeler enjoying the ocean with prescription lenses from See the Sea RX

See the Sea RX manufacturers custom lenses for the Oceanreef Aria Full Face Mask.

The response to the prescription lenses for the snorkeling masks has been phenomenal. We had a patient call last week in tears saying for the first time in her life she could snorkel with her family.” — Joshua Shai

HOUSTON, TEXAS , USA, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See the Sea RX, a Houston based optical laboratory, has launched in partnership with Oceanreef, an online portal for ordering custom lens prescription full face snorkel masks. While See the Sea RX has helped scuba divers across the world see with custom prescription dive masks, there has been an increased demand for a more affordable snorkeling option.

Snorkelers around the globe can now order the Aria & Aria QR+ snorkeling masks in their exact prescription, including correction for astigmatism, prism, & extreme nearsightedness. The Aria full face snorkel masks, manufactured in Italy, remain the highest quality full face snorkeling masks on the market and ensure proper air exchange for snorkelers of all ages.

See the Sea, one of the remaining prescription dive mask manufacturers in the United States, and based in the heart of Houston, Texas, creates custom lenses, including available options for Zeiss digital lenses, bifocals, and high index, for the Aria snorkeling mask in as little as two days. Travelers who previously could not enjoy the ocean with their family due to vision issues can now snorkel coral reefs and enjoy crisp views thanks to the new custom lens options. Lenses can be produced in any prescription.

Divers can still order custom glass dive mask lenses for their own mask or order dive masks with prescription lenses from See the Sea including single vision, bifocals, and reading lenses.

About See the Sea RX:

See the Sea RX is the leading manufacturer of prescription dive mask lenses in Texas. In 2019, See the Sea moved to their new headquarters and optical glass lab in the historic Artigiani Center at 2501 South Shepherd in Houston, Texas.

Prescription Lens Options for the Aria Full Face Snorkeling Mask



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.