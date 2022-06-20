See the Sea RX, the Leader in Prescription Dive Masks, Opens New Production Facility in Houston

A custom lens prescription dive mask, produced in See the Sea RX's Houston facility.

See the Sea RX, the worldwide leader in custom prescription dive masks as well as swim goggles and full face snorkel masks open a new full lab in Houston.

Our new production facility will allow us to not only continue providing clear vision for divers and snorkelers around the world but will allow us to make a mask in as little as one day.” — Josh Nowitz, See the Sea RX

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See the Sea RX, the Houston based worldwide leader in custom prescription dive mask lenses, has announced the opening of their new production facility in Houston, Texas located at 8700 Long Point, Suite 203, Houston, Texas 77055.

Manufacturing prescription dive masks lenses for divers and snorkelers all over the world has been the passion of See the Sea RX since its founding by dive instructor and optical technician, Josh Nowitz. As a glasses wearer, and avid diver, Josh was frustrated with the options that existed on the market when he opened See the Sea RX. Since then, See the Sea RX, has become the leader in prescription dive masks, shipping lenses and masks from their facility in Houston to divers, snorkelers, and swimmers all over the world who need correction for astigmatism, near vision, distance vision, and even double vision while exploring the underwater world. To meet this need, See the Sea RX has expanded, and consolidated its operations in one larger facility on Long Point Road. The new facility contains newly acquired high end glass production equipment allowing the in house production of all steps in the prescription manufacturing process.

The production facility will soon allow See the Sea RX to be the only known business able to offer a same day custom prescription dive mask for those with an urgent need such as a broken mask before a once in the lifetime trip to the Galapagos.

While most divers, swimmers, and snorkelers order their prescription dive masks, swim goggles, and snorkel masks online or over the phone, Houston divers or visitors are invited to visit the new production facility in person to ask questions, place an order, or just stop by Monday through Friday, 10:30 AM through 6:30 PM.

Scuba divers or snorkelers with poor vision have come to trust See the Sea RX for its ability to produce dive masks and goggles with extremely strong prescriptions including prism for those suffering from strabismus or double vision.

See the Sea RX, an authorized Oceanreef dealer, also offers custom lenses for Oceanreef full face diving and snorkeling masks.

