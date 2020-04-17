Quintessential American Garage Band THE LIMITS Continue To Find New Fans Under The Leadership Of Musician RICK LEVY
Formed in Allentown PA in late 1964, The Limits were by 1965 playing all over the Lehigh Valley at frat parties, teen clubs, school dances and more. Chris, Rook, Beau Jones, Rick Levy, Irwing Goldberg and Jack Shaffer honed their skills with constant gigs and rehearsals. The collection Garage Nuggets ’65-’68 is a compilation of the early Limits recordings - live, in the studio, in rehearsal - capturing the band’s first attempts at songwriting while the collection Songs About Girls captures their later incarnation from 1979-1988. Both collections have been reissued on all digital music platforms courtesy of a licensing arrangement with Garage Masters, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc.
Rick Levy, who spearheaded the band’s ‘80s revival, continues to keep The Limits torch burning bright with gigs and special engagements all over the US delighting fans with their authenticity and love of early pop and rock. Levy has also gone on to perform with and manage such artists as Jay & The Techniques, Herman’s Hermits, Tommy Roe, Freddy Cannon and currently performs with The Box Tops. Levy’s memoir High In The Mid ‘60s - How To Have A Fabulous Life In Music Without Being Famous is available on Amazon or at www.ricklevy.com.
Listen to Garage Nuggets ’65-’68: https://orcd.co/the-limits-garage-nuggets
Listen to Songs About Girls: https://orcd.co/the-limits-songs-about-girls
Purchase Rick Levy’s memoir: https://www.amazon.com/High-Mid-60s-Fabulous-without-Famous/dp/194991464X
