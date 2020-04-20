Allied Electronics & Automation Expands 300-Strong Supplier Network to Include Amphenol-Anytek, B&B and Others

Allied logo

Allied Adds Products from Amphenol-Anytek, B&B Manufacturing, LOVATO Electric, nVent CADDY and nVent ERICO

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Electronics & Automation is bolstering its terminal block and synchronous drive application product offerings by adding a full suite of products from Amphenol– Anytek and B&B Manufacturing . The company has also added LOVATO Electric , nVent CADDY and nVent ERICO as trusted suppliers to increase its electrical application and installation offerings.These companies enhance the Allied portfolio of more than 300 world-class suppliers and more than 3 million products available online for engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet managers and inventors. Products from Amphenol-Anytek, B&B Manufacturing, nVent CADDY and nVent ERICO are now available for shipping to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products from LOVATO Electric are available in the U.S. only. Allied also offers an industry-best 10:00 p.m. EST cutoff for same-day shipping on all orders in the United States.“We are proud of our robust and distinguished network of trusted suppliers,” said Frank Cantwell, Vice President of Supplier and Product Management at Allied. “Adding companies like Amphenol-Anytek, B&B, LOVATO and nVent to our portfolio bolsters our product offering and ensures we have the best range and quality of products throughout the Americas. With more than 3 million parts available to purchase online, we’re confident we can provide a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers.”Amphenol is one of the most innovative and advanced interconnect products manufacturers in the world. As a member company of Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Anytek provides high-quality terminal blocks and reliable electrical solutions for customers and partners worldwide. These products are widely used in industrial control, commercial equipment, lighting, wind power, rail transit, elevator equipment, communication systems and other fields.B&B Manufacturing is North America’s largest synchronous drive pulley manufacturer and a trusted supplier of standard, custom, and prototype synchronous drive applications used by distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the power transmission and precision mechanical component industries. B&B offers thousands of competitively priced, in-stock parts ready for immediate delivery from its more than $10 million inventory, including synchronous pulleys, timing belts, V-belt sheaves, tapered bushings, bar stock and flanges, roller chain sprockets, idlers, tensioners, and gears.For over 90 years, LOVATO Electric has been designing and manufacturing low voltage electrical devices for industrial applications. Since 1922, its global headquarters has been based in Bergamo, Italy, with its U.S. subsidiary based in Chesapeake, Virginia since 2000. The company has a range of more than 18,000 products that comply with the strictest requirements of international standards, including manual motor starters, contactors, soft starters, AC motor drives, pushbuttons, limit switches, rotary cam switches, disconnect switches, miniature circuit breakers, relays, metering, automatic power factor controllers, automatic transfer switch controllers, engine and generator controllers, as well as supervision and management software.With a focus on innovation and adaptability, nVent products connect and protect, consistently delivering value to industrial, commercial, residential, energy and infrastructure customers. nVent CADDY provides premium fastening solutions that improve the overall efficiency for electrical contractors in electrical installation, datacom, telecom, fire protection, seismic and HVAC applications. nVent ERICO delivers grounding, bonding, lightning protection and electrical rail connection solutions for commercial, industrial, utility, rail, alternative energy and telecom end user groups.About Allied Electronics & AutomationAllied Electronics & Automation is a high service level, authorized distributor of industrial automation products, electronic components, and electromechanical products with sales offices serving the Americas. With more than three million parts online, engineers and purchasers look to Allied for a broad range of product solutions from more than 300 world-class suppliers. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



