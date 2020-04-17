Inspire Medical now offering Telemedicine remote services to support its patient base

Inspire now offering state-of-the-art Telemedicine via secure service to support its patient base in this difficult time of COVID-19

Our ability to provide support during this stressful time was the driving factor in launching this service. I am thrilled with this high-tech complimentary program we can provide for anyone interested” — Dr. Burchard, DC

MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemedicine is defined in Wikipedia as the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long-distance patient and clinician contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admission. “For Inspire, Telemedicine allows us to support and educate our clients while helping them maintain the programs we have created for them and allow us to forge new relationships so we can support the community at large. Research shows that during stressful times we tend to not do what is best for us,” stated Jason Burchard, DC, Inspire’s owner and general manager, “this is especially evident when it comes to exercise, diet, living a healthy lifestyle, and seeing our doctor on time. This is an unprecedented event in our lifetime, we want to do everything we can to help, especially those on the front lines.”

Dr. Burchard, DC continued, “we have created several resources, tools, and partnerships to help anyone through this difficult time, including dedicated hours. All someone has to do is come to our website, there is no charge for this service.” At Inspire Medical, we deliver a Multi-Step Regenerative Program. First and foremost, we take the time to hear what you are experiencing and create a solution that very often is a combination of “best in class” options, many that include PRP, Platelet-Rich-Plasma, which has an abundance of growth factors and proteins generated by the body that instigate cell tissue regeneration, natural solutions to help with hormones or medical weight-loss. Second is our unique approach with the application of cutting-edge equipment that is designed to increase oxygen and blood flow, at a cellular level, thereby improving results and creating a long-term restoration of the damaged area.

Inspire Medical has been in the Nashville area for many years and offers cutting-edge solutions for medical weight-loss, aesthetic services, sexual wellness, bio-identical hormones, nutritional counseling, and overall health and wellness. We take the time to design the right program we know will work for you because we want you to enjoy life to the fullest.



