Local Communities Receiving Hengtong India’s Goodwill against COVID-19

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has almost brought the world down to its knees. Not only have developing countries like India, but the developed nations are also struggling to keep up with the speed at which the deadly disease is spreading.

Hengtong is committed to taking initiatives that will benefit the local community. Hengtong India, subsidy of Hengtong Group, is reaching out to marginalized communities such as rural areas of Khed city to help the people there fight the battle against this crisis.

Hengtong India has distributed face masks and hand sanitiser kits to over 2500 families in the villages in and around Khed, Chakan area, as well as the police people and security personnel there. Due to the worldwide shortage, it is unfortunately that basic masks and hand sanitisers are not reaching out to the strata of our society who are more vulnerable to the virus. Hengtong India’s move is to help them to cope with the Pandemic.

As taking the right measures of wearing a mask and washing or sanitizing hands regularly will prevent the transmission of this deadly virus, Hengtong has risen to the occasion and is trying its best to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Khed City, Pune, India.

About Hengtong

Hengtong Group is an international organization with a diverse range of expertise covering optical fibre, power, marine and offshore cable, EPC turnkey service and maintenance, as well as internet of things, big data and e-commerce, emerging materials and new energy.

Hengtong has 70 wholly-owned companies and holding companies (3 of which are listed on the Shanghai, Hong Kong and Indonesian stock exchanges),with 11 manufacturing facilities based in Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. We operate sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world, supplying products to over 130 countries.

At the company's heart is a commitment to innovation and social responsibility. Hengtong is steadily transforming to intelligent manufacturing, with the aim of becoming the most advanced cable manufacturer in the world.



