BCI Announces Free Webinar on Leading Teams Virtually

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Communications announced today another free webinar on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 8:00 AM PT, 11:00 AM ET. This webinar is once again designed to help companies get through the Covid-19 crisis and adapt to the new normal of doing business. BCI said that it is very honored to have Renee Joseph, Vice President of Global Customer and Sales Enablement from Johnson Controls join the webinar as a guest panelist. Renee has a 20+ year career introducing and executing strategies to drive growth in competitive markets. Renee Joseph is a Fortune 500 business executive, keynote speaker, author and leadership coach. She is recognized globally for building, growing, and leading top performing teams.Renee will be joining 3 other panelists, who combined, manage over 600 individuals virtually, around the world. Baker Communications Chief of Staff, Joe DiDonato went on to say,"There are a lot of ‘theorists’ out there who like to put forth their own ideas about leadership and managing virtual teams. Our hope is that the managers on the “front lines” will be very interested in hearing from those experts who have actually led large virtual teams successfully."Ted Baird, BCI's moderator and panelist will share his best practices to help companies create and lead a high-performing virtual team during these uncertain times. Ted and Renee are joined by BCI's VP of Growth, Strategy and Development, William Behr, and Trinity Greenfield, Vice President of BCI's Project Management Office and Instructional Design.Baker Communications said that the webinar will help you learn the following:- How to create high-performance virtual teams​;- How to create teamwork​;- The importance and types of communication;- How to train you high-performance virtual team​;- How to create effective virtual team meetings​;- Best practice management techniques;​- Your role as a coach when managing virtual teams​; and- How to apply these concepts to Sales and other departments​The company said that it is uniquely qualified to present this information on leadership and virtual teams. Mr. DiDonato said that BCI is a highly successful, fully-virtual company with hundreds of facilitators/instructors, sellers, coaches and instructional designers around the world. It has also won numerous awards and analyst recommendations over the past several years as one of the top companies in the world for sales training, content development and training delivery.For more information and to register please visit https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/leading-virtual-teams.html . Attendance is limited, so please reserve your spot early.ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com



