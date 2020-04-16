PA Green Wellness Announces a New Greenville Office Location

PA Green Wellness, Offering Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cell Aesthetic Procedures, EPAT Therapies, GAINSWave Therapy, and the newly introduced NextGen PRP treatments in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

GREENVILLE, DE, USA, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PA Green Wellness introduces a new office location in Greenville, DE which adds a fourth medical clinic to their family of regenerative health facilities, spanning throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. This new location will mark the fifth expansion for the company since its inception in 2017.With the introduction of new stem cell therapies and services, owner John Cellini notes that the company was searching for a new office location that could offer a bit more space, scenery and a sense of relaxation to their patients as they underwent consultations and therapies.“This new location really gives people a sense of peace and serenity. I believe it will make our patients, especially those coming in for our new aesthetic treatments, feel more pampered and at ease”, states John Cellini, CEO.Services being offered at the new Brandywine Valley location include: Regenerative Medicine , Stem Cell Aesthetic Procedures, EPAT Therapies, GAINSWave Therapy , and the newly introduced NextGen PRP treatments.“We’re excited to roll out our NextGen PRP treatments in conjunction with our office expansion”, says Cellini. “This patented treatment is a game-changer when it comes to PRP therapy in general. Not only are the results much better, but it involves a lot less invasive treatments for our patients, which is our ultimate goal in anything we do here.”NextGen PRP is a patented treatment that was introduced to PA Green Wellness patients in late March 2020. Many of the early adopters of this new treatment have noted that it’s more effective than traditional PRP and much less invasive, with less recovery time.PA Green Medical will be launching a formal unveiling of their new product in the weeks to come, but in the meanwhile, patients will be welcome to schedule appointments at the new office location starting April 18th, 2020.PA Green Wellness is a group of regenerative medicine clinics offering innovative treatments using HCTP from Predictive Biotech. Their offices can be found in Harrisburg PA, King of Prussia PA, Lewes DE, Greenville DE. To schedule your appointment call 1-888-338-6001.



