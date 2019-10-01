Fox 8’s New Day Cleveland—Share’s New Hope for Those Suffering from Chronic Pain

PA Green Wellness, Offering Gainswave Therapy in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Delaware

MSC Stem Cell Therapy — Helping People Avoid Pharmaceutical & Surgical Interventions

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent segment of New Day Cleveland, Dr. Stephen P. Kroth, the medical director from PA Green Wellness shared alternatives to the typical medical interventions offered to those suffering from chronic pain.Host David Moss was excited to hear about this ground-breaking therapy because of the amount of people who struggle with knee, back, and other chronic pain who are worried about getting surgery.Dr. Kroth introduced the term mesenchymal stem cells (MSC), explaining that MSC’s are the type of stem cells that they use in their regenerative medicine therapies. He offered that Predictive Biotech, a leading FDA-registered lab located in the USA, has refined the process for using MSC’s and what he said, “offers the best ability to promote restoration and repair of body tissues.”When David asked how one can get started with this type of therapy, Dr. Kroth explained how important it is to find a qualified provider. Many clinics or treatment facilities do not have any type of supervision by a licensed medical doctor like PA Green Wellness does. He further explained how critical it is to have a state-of-the-art facility that is capable of handling the stringent guidelines for storage and preparation that is required when utilizing MSC’s.David wanted to know what areas of the body his viewers could seek treatment for. Dr. Kroth explained that studies have found positive results for: hips, ankles, backs, knees and most areas of body tissue, although there is ongoing research for cognitive associated treatments.Dr. Kroth expanded, “In an initial consultation we talk to you about what stem cell therapy is and review your medical background to see if you would have any particular contraindications, although there are not many. Most people can benefit.” This simple injection can provide some relief within days to weeks with most reporting loss of pain, an ability to get back to golfing, and improved quality of life.“You can’t put a price on that,” David offered as he wrapped up the segment.Currently, PA Green Wellness has offices located throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, offering regenerative medicine treatments in the state of Ohio at their closest location at 5050 W Ridge Road Suite 101, Erie, PA 16506.PA Green Wellness is thrilled to have Dr. Kroth supervising patients from Ohio and other surrounding states at the Erie, PA office. Dr. Kroth offers a demonstrated history of working in the outpatient, hospital & health care industry. Skilled and Board Certified in Acupuncture, Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, & Family Medicine, he offers a broad healthcare background.We invite you to join us at one of our free, regenerative medicine seminars to learn more about how we can help you live your best life, free from chronic pain. You can find out when the next session is here The friendly staff at PA Green Wellness is waiting to answer all of your questions. Visit us online or call to speak with one of our patient care representatives at 1-888-338-6001.



