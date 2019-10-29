ABC’s Good Day PA—Talks Regenerative Medicine with PA Green Wellness

PA Green Wellness, Offering Regenerative Medicine in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Delaware

HCTP’s Can Reverse the Cause of Pain.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABC’s Good Day PA featured Dr. Magil & Jen Frey, director of Patient Services, from PA Green Wellness. Both shared how HTCP injections offer the potential to quash the cause of chronic pain.Dr. Magil started the segment by educating the viewers that PA Green Wellness’ HCTP injections are different than most prescription medicines because they eliminate inflammation, which is the basis of all of our pain. So rather than masking the pain, this treatment eliminates it.Good Day PA Host, Soni Dimond said, “That’s very fascinating because that’s different from what we traditionally think about medicine.” After which she asked Jen to expand on how HCTP’s help and if this is a big leap in technology.Jen offered that HCTP refers to ‘human cell and tissue product’ which offers regenerative potential by introducing stem cells and growth factors into the body tissue. She explained, “We are born with stem cells but as we age they decline. So, with the introduction of stem cells into the body, the body will rejuvenate and reverse debilitating conditions.”Dr. Magil shared that he has delivered over 2,000 babies throughout his career. Unfortunately, before the more recent breakthroughs within the field of regenerative medicine, the goldmine of viable stem cells in the placenta and umbilical cords (now used in HCTP treatments) were previously discarded. He said, “We weren’t educated about the life-giving potential these stem cells could offer in these procedures.”Jen expanded further that PA Green Wellness obtains its product from Predictive Biotech, a leading FDA-registered lab located in the USA. They are ethically sourced, stand up to rigorous testing, and are meticulously handled throughout the entire process.PA Green Wellness has witnessed some extremely promising results with their patients who’ve chosen to try HCTP injections. One of them offers her experience of rapid reduction of pain in multiple areas as well as increased energy here. In an initial consultation, the MD driven practice does a thorough review of your medical background to see if you would have any particular contraindications, although there are not many. Most people can benefit. This simple yet powerful injection can provide some relief within days to weeks, with most reporting loss of pain, and ability to get back to the activities they love, and offering a much-improved quality of life.PA Green Wellness invites you to join us at one of their free regenerative medicine seminars to learn more about how they can help you live your best life, free from chronic pain. You can find out when the next session is here PA Wellness is waiting to answer all of your questions. Visit them online at PA Green Wellness. Feel free to call and speak with one of their patient care representatives at 1-888-338-6001.Mention Good Day PA and receive a FREE Consult!



