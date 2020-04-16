The Movie How thoughts Become things provides hope during the the COVID-19 Pandemic

The brand new film How Thoughts Become Things

CANADA, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brand new film How Thoughts Become Things has audiences inspired with new hope as audiences struggle with their thoughts in solitude during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has most people isolated in their homes alone with their thoughts. Many psychologists and medical professionals have expressed concerns that many will suffer from depression and other mental challenges due to the social isolation. While the media and other sources are reporting on the damages of the CORONA VIRUS few are taking into consideration the effect that is taking place on our mindset and thinking.

However a new film called How Thoughts Become Things is revealing strategies that is providing many with hope and optimism. Most people are considering this a follow up to the 2006 law of attraction movie The Secret. How Thoughts Become Things reveals the ways our thoughts can create hope, excitement, enthusiasm and also the adverse effect of depression, fear, frustration and doubt. Armed with practical strategies on how to guide your thoughts to productive and powerful results in reality this film experts suspect this film will be a valuable tool in reseting during the pandemic.

How Thoughts Become Things shares an uplifting and practical insight on how to elevate your thoughts. This is a powerful and timely message considering the current state of affairs with COVID-19.

Many associations, organizations and church groups have already begun scheduling online screenings for their communities. In addition, online forums have sprung up to discuss how to implement the strategies of the film to give hope to those who are struggling.

The film can currently be seen online at www.HowThoughtsBecomeThings.com

The film features Bob Proctor, Denis Waitley, John Demartini, Joe Vitale, John Assaraf, Marie Diamond, Douglas Vermeeren, Travis Fox, Karen Perkins, Meagan Fettes, Marina Bruni

For more information on How Thoughts Become Things or any of the teachers in the film please contact rachel@douglasvermeeren.com



