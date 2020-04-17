PCI Support Services- Secures over $27 million in government contracts

Billy Hunt- PCI Support Services President/CEO SBA 8(a) certified business

PCI Support Services, owned and operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians secures multiple government contracts.

We are beginning to make serious waves in the world of government contracting. As these contracts get filled and we can show excellence in our delivery, we expect to continue to flourish in this realm” — Billy Hunt, PCI Support Services President/CEO

ATMORE, ALABAMA, US, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year, PCI Support Services signed their first sizable government contract with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to perform work at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur, Alabama. This $4.1 million contract consists of upgrading boardwalks, trails, the visitor center, an outdoor classroom, and the observatory as well as making the facilities more ADA compliant. This project is in progress and are about a third of the way through the design phase.Since then, PCI Support Services has signed three additional government contracts. The first is a $1.2 million contract with the General Service Administration (GSA). This project is a sole source award to perform a multi-floor remodel of the Georgia Federal Courthouse. The remodel will be specifically for enhancements to the Federal Magistrate Chambers and a Federal Court room for the Department of Justice. Additionally, they have won another GSA sole source contract for a metal roof replacement of the Federal Building in Macon, Georgia.Most recently, PCI Support Services secured its largest contract to-date, a 5-year, $22 million contract with the U.S. Navy. The contract is for facilitating the leasing of modular building units to the Navy. It is considered an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contact and can be increased depending upon future needs.“With four active government contracts, we are beginning to make serious waves in the world of government contracting. As these contracts get filled and we can show excellence in our delivery, we expect to continue to flourish in this realm,” stated Billy Hunt , President/CEO PCI Support Services.###About ECKE LLC.ECKE is a holding company owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians . EKCE directs and oversees the operations of the following 8(a) certified businesses: PCI Aviation, PCI Support Services, PCI Productions and PCI Government Services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.