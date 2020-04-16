Trust, Love and Failing: Interviews With Industry Drivers by Fotis Georgiadis

Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, Director of Cyber Security, Station Casinos Nicole Nieves, founder of The Brand Vibe

Find your inner voice. As women we can understand environments & situations at a different level. Make sure to nurture your inner voice to share what you see. Keep in mind that is not always popular. ” — Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, Director of Cyber Security, Station Casinos

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 16, 2020 Fotis Georgiadis interviews two such people, Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, Director of Cyber Security, Station Casinos and Nicole Nieves, founder of The Brand Vibe. Below are some excerpts of these two interviews. He has helped countless individuals and companies break free from stereotypes, bad image decisions or brand re-launching.Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, Director of Cyber Security, Station CasinosWhat advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?Mentoring, formal professional development plans and making sure that as a leader you address the employees holistically. Over my 25+ year management experience, I’ve maintained and retained staff at a much higher level than my male peers — usually by double digits. It is not just pay that that entices employees to perform, be productive and ultimately be retained until they are at a point where they advance out of the team, it is a holistic approach to the employees’ journey.In several organizations, I managed government, or public service employees. In other organizations our pay may not be as high as competing employers, but what is always different is my approach to investing in employees through integrated career development plans. These plans include things like training, certifications, mentoring others, and spending time in the community to give back. I have senior staff mentoring junior staff on key projects so that the leaders of the team learn the value of mentoring and the junior team members get the skills necessary in an interactive and meaningful way.Do not wait for the occasional passing in the hall. Interact with your employees regularly, which doesn’t mean micromanage! I run self-managed teams. I believe in autonomy of individuals and teams. In my current role we are an Agile shop so I expect that the teams self-manage to deliver results. I only get involved on escalations that hit my desk. It’s their issue to find a resolution for, but my role to share that the escalation is happened and to engage with unplanned work to respond.The last recommendation is encouraging the teams to get involved in giving back to the community. After employees start to get involved in that dialog, they find it rewarding and provides a satisfaction of feeling accomplished by giving to others. The complete interview delves deeper into women in STEM, be sure to catch it here Nicole Nieves, founder of The Brand VibeCan you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.What people aren’t talking about — from start-up entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies — is that creating a believable, beloved brand starts from the inside out. After 15 years of working in sales, marketing, and brand strategy, consulting with hundreds of small businesses and corporate executives, here are my 5 key strategies for building a trusted brand:1. CLARITY: Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, famously said, “your brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.” Creating a clear brand promise on what your company offers is key to building a foundation of trust and creating conversations that align with your mission.A brand promise is simply the expectations, beliefs, and feelings you want your customers to have when they experience your brand. Disney is dedicated to “keeping alive the magic of childhood.” Facebook is on a mission to “bring the world closer together”. Amazon’s brand promise? To be the earth’s most customer-centric company. Today, over 197 million people around the world visit Amazon.com each month. Decide what you want to be known for and build your brand on that.2. CONNECTION: People are yearning for connection and community. Gone are the days when a punchy marketing slogan was enough to draw in — and keep — new customers. To build trust, your brand needs to authentically tell a unique narrative on how you are dedicated to bringing your mission to life. You can do this through the power of brand storytelling.A few years ago, Chick-fil-A shifted its brand strategy from “EAT MOR CHIKIN” to a story-based approach that instead communicates the heartbeat of its brand. Because while the former killer ad campaign created brand recognition, it wasn’t representative of their unparalleled service or community-centric mission. Now, they run brand story campaigns highlighting their staff as community heroes doing work like learning sign language for their hearing-impaired customers or working late hours on family night for single, working moms.Today, Chick-Fil-A is dominating the fast-food market with over $10 billion in sales. Since implementing this story-based approach to their brand strategy, they’ve grown by over 35%! Because people do business with people.3. CULTURE: The purpose of communicating your brand’s vision and impact through story is to create a deeper connection to your audience both externally and internally. One of the biggest mistakes companies make when building a brand is focusing the majority of their time on external customers, often neglecting the lifeblood of the brand — their internal staff.If you can organically build brand loyalty from the inside out, then the spark you create quickly starts to catch fire. Your employees should be your biggest brand advocates — the quality of your product or service depends on it! Don’t underestimate the impact of building a dynamic company culture. Recognition, appreciation, flexibility, respect, innovation, diversity, growth, equality: these are all factors in creating a brand name that is trusted in the marketplace. Need a case study on this? Complete your reading of this interview here Read more interviews at Fotis Georgiadis' website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com



