Wellington, Florida Equestrian Estate to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Engel & Völkers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located within the exclusive equestrian community of the Grand Prix Village, 3905 Gem Twist Court will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Travis Laas of Engel & Völkers. Previously offered for $9.6 million, the property will sell with a Reserve of $5.3 million. Bidding will be held May 19–22nd via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This property is equipped with the best and most essential amenities for the true equestrian,” stated Laas. “Wellington is the winter sporthorse capital of the world and is a prime location for anyone wanting to train or compete in dressage, show jumping or polo. This property combines the best of both equestrian luxury and proximity to Palm Beach and Miami and all they have to offer.”

Relish a life on horseback in this expansive equestrian estate, where a gated entry frames the property’s drive. The luxurious details of this sweeping villa and 20-stall barn have horses in mind. The loft-style owner’s quarters sits on the second floor, and it shines with an open, modern layout. Telescoping glass doors open to the covered and screened-in porch for alfresco dining and lounging. Light filters throughout the space from the marble and tile floors up to the soaring, tongue and groove ceilings. Other features include marble and tile floors; vented tongue and groove ceiling; atrium with skylights; custom glass-front cabinetry; thermador 6-burner gas range and double oven; wine refrigerator; a covered and screened balcony overlooking the covered riding arena; open patio; air conditioned feeding and tack rooms; 4 wash stalls; laundry; storage room; rubber tile floor; security system; 80' by 210' covered ring with dressage mirrors and underground watering system; grass paddocks—all just 35 minutes from West Palm Beach and 30 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport.

Located in beautiful Wellington, Florida, Grand Prix Village South is an exclusive, gated community of passionate horse professionals and enthusiasts and their vast horse-focused estates. Known for its equestrian facilities and competitions, Wellington plays host to jumping, dressage, and polo competitions throughout the year. 3905 Gem Twist Court is just a stone’s throw from the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center where the celebrated Winter Equestrian Festival takes place from January to April. Bridle paths and trails wind through the community and connect right to the show grounds. The estate is minutes away from several championship golf courses, the International Polo Club, and the Global Dressage Festival. Wellington is just west of Palm Beach, providing easy access to world-class golf, beaches, shopping, and culture.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

