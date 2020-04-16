Busting Through the Fog, Dreamers Make Their Mark: Interviews by Candice Georgiadis

Joshua Weiner & Philip Brossy, created Oh, Shoot Helene Rutledge, co-founded Upgraid Debi Lane, Founder and CEO of LunchboxWax Candice Georgiadis

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)Josh's 5 strategiesAlways believe in yourself, believe that you can do whatever it is you want to do. When you are building your business, you will be constantly entering the unknown, self-belief will help you dive in headfirst.Welcome failure with open arms. Loving failure will help you take risks that others won't. I learn the most from failure and being the competitive person, it motivates me to keep learning.Be autodidactic. You must always be learning; having a wealth of knowledge will help you beat the competition. Whether it directly relates to your business or not. You never know when a snippet of information may prove itself useful.Respect your physical and mental health. Never burn the candle at both ends. Eat right, work out and sleep well. Make time for yourself and your personal passions. I love to make art and the creative thought process plays a big part in my day to day as an entrepreneur.Understand your weaknesses. For example, time management is something that does not come naturally, I use a calendar and a slew of productivity apps to help maximize my output.Philip’s 5 StrategiesNo one owes you anything. If you want something, work the hardest to take it.Do every activity at 110%. If not, why waste the energy? When I am in my first or last reps at the gym, I will always think to myself that this needs to get 110% effort if I want to get my body where I want it.Drink 2 cups of 12oz water when you wake up. You are dehydrated after you sleep. This gets you going everyday like coffee.Make your bed after you wake up. This completes a task giving you a sense of satisfaction right after you wake up. I do this every day.Hard work beats talent when talent refuses to work. I am not the smartest, but I will outwork you. A hard-working mindset is what I like having. Catch the intriguing full interview here Helene Rutledge: co-founded UpgraidBased on your experience, can you share five strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)1. Embrace experiences that push you to uncomfortable limits.I believe that people have more potential than they ever explore. One strategy I have used in my life, in general, is to take on challenges that require every ounce of my effort and that I know I did the best I possibly could. I did my first Olympic-distance triathlon to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It was the first time I pushed myself like this athletically, and completing it not only increased my confidence, but it benefited a good cause, and, in this experience, I met three of my best friends that are still in my life to this day. Many times, when I am facing a challenge that seems impossible, I call on that same inner strength that pushed me during the race, and it gives me the resilience to go on.2. Set big goals, but monitor your daily progress and adapt.Trying to accomplish a big goal has many psychological hurdles. As the leader of disruptive change, I have found that people who benefit from the status quo look for the opportunity to exploit any reason to undermine progress. A strategy I have used is to set the vision for the general direction but “load the deck” with some quick wins along the way to get positive momentum and support. Regular monitoring allows you to see patterns and adapt. Setting these interim goals also makes the endgame feel more achievable. In business, most big projects are not marathons but a series of sprints with rest in between to regroup and redirect so you don’t go off course. At Upgraid, we believe in making small changes to get a little better every day. We launched our first product in six months, compared to 18–24 months, which is standard in a big company. We believe it is better to get our products in consumers’ hands to start benefitting them sooner and to give us a chance to incorporate their feedback as we continuously improve our product.3. If you want to go far, go together and so bring others with you, even the negative ones. The rest of this fascinating interview can be read here Debi Lane: CEO of LunchboxWaxBased on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)Do your healing. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t leaned into the difficult chapters of my early life and made peace with my past. Meditation was a gift from the universe in my life, and since I’ve been sober, the world continues to shower me with opportunities and a lot of joy.Give back. My purpose in life is to give back to everyone who works for LunchboxWax, especially our waxologists. I want to empower them with the economic tools they need to feel confident and lead successful lives where they can control their future and fulfill their potential.Know your worth. Despite my early struggles and many difficult chapters in my life, I never doubted that I would do something great. Growing up, I barely knew what a five-star hotel was, but I knew I wanted to stay in them, as often as possible. So, at age 19, I started my first business, a travel agency, in part because I knew travel agents got free trips in really nice places. When you come from my background and have no real education or practical work experience you have to create your own opportunity. And that's what I've done and continued to do in business.Don't be a chameleon. Most of my life can be defined by whatever relationship I was in at the time. I was an expert at changing myself to fit into whatever the guy I was with wanted me to be. It was exhausting and fueled my destructive behavior for many years. There were some great men along the way, but who I was got lost. Once I realized who I was inside and embraced that, my success in business only grew. 