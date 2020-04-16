Muskogee Technology - Shifts manufacturing efforts to producing surgical gowns in response to COVID-19

Moving forward the Science of Manufacturing Manufacturing of surgical gowns in our clean room. Here is one of our first article surgical gowns.

In response to COVID-19 shortages of medical supplies, Muskogee Technology in Alabama begins making personal protective equipment(PPE).

We are thankful Muskogee Technology can shift their production to gowns for our doctors, nurses, and team members. We are grateful this local company can partner with us in this way.” — Mark Faulkner, President/CEO of Baptist Health Care

ATMORE, ALABAMA, USA, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muskogee Technology Mission: Medical PPEContact:Jennifer Chism251-446-4508jenchism@pcicie.comAlabama-based manufacturing plant, Muskogee Technology (MT) makes a shift to producing medical personal protective equipment (PPE) in response to the COVID-19 crisis. In March, MT began exploring ways to reposition their business model to better serve the increasing need of these items for the medical sector. MT’s ability to quickly change their focus has allowed them to become a supplier helping to support and protect those on the front lines of COVID-19.“Initially, we identified our custom cutting and kitting services as a possible option to making surgical gowns,” stated Westly L. Woodruff, President/CEO Muskogee Technology.Despite shortages of raw materials, MT created multiple first articles to determine which style gown would achieve the best level of protection, form, function, ease of use, and manufacturability. Woodruff partnered with various medical groups both locally and across the United States. MT is now producing surgical medical gowns, having made their first delivery on April 13th to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, FL.“We are thankful Muskogee Technology can shift their production to gowns for our doctors, nurses, and team members. COVID-19 has changed the health care landscape, and as we work to provide care to our patients and others we serve, we are grateful this local company can partner with us in this way,” states Mark Faulkner, President/CEO of Baptist Health Care.“The morale at MT is soaring as we pivot into manufacturing medical PPE. We just wanted to help. We found a starting point within our core competencies to produce the gowns, and we will see where it takes us from here. If our energy and efforts save a single life, it’s been worth it. We are first and foremost patriots of this great Nation, stewards of our communities, and citizens willing to selflessly serve others. It is an honor to know we are supporting the medical professionals fighting the COVID-19 battle,” commented Westly L. Woodruff, Muskogee Technology President/CEO.###About Muskogee TechnologyMuskogee Technology is under the umbrella of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority ( CIEDA ), the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians . CIEDA oversees the non-gaming enterprises owned by the Tribe. CIEDA actively supports each of its business in achieving their specific business goals to as directed by the CIEDA Board of Directors and Tribal Council.



