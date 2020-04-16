My Gym Children’s Fitness Center Presents My Gym LIVE

Local franchise owners throughout the country are adapting to COVID-19 to keep kids moving and having fun online

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like so many small businesses affected by the current COVID-19 crisis, My Gym franchise locations have been challenged in countless ways. During this time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders issued by the federal and state governments, finding creative ways to stay “open,” keep staff employed, pay the bills and, most importantly, keep kids active has proven to be no small task. However, My Gym has found a way to continue serving the families they value so much, and it’s called My Gym LIVE!“Unfortunately, all of our franchise locations are temporarily closed,” said Cory Bertisch, CEO of My Gym Children’s Fitness Centers, “But we are NOT ready to stop helping kids stay active! Instead of in-gym classes, we have created My Gym LIVE to bring our amazing, interactive fitness and fun curriculum to living rooms or backyards. These are NOT prerecorded videos; this is LIVE interactive instruction from our fantastic My Gym teachers.”Just as so many restaurants and other small businesses have adapted their products and services to remain viable during this pandemic, My Gym has done the same. The company has been proactive in preparing for the future of their business and creating new avenues to maintain the health and well-being of children throughout the country. “This has not been easy, but, like everyone else going through this challenging time, we have no choice,” said Bertisch. “We are going to do everything we can for two primary reasons: to support our franchisees so they can keep their businesses alive and their staffs employed, and to stay connected to our kids. If we can provide even a small bit of exercise, entertainment, and fun to keep the kids engaged and happy during this crisis, we’re going to do that!”My Gym LIVE, streamed to smart TVs, laptops, and phones via ZOOM, is available to anyone, anywhere throughout the country, whether they have a My Gym in their community or not. My Gym LIVE features online classes for kids ages six weeks to 10 years and also includes exclusive video on-demand (VOD) content for enrolled students. In addition, many locations are offering virtual birthday parties for children who are unable to have traditional celebrations with their families and friends.For more information, to find a participating My Gym closest to you (even if it’s hundreds of miles away), and to sign up for a FREE trial class, please visit mygym.com About My Gym:Established in 1983 and consistently ranked as one of the top Children’s Fitness Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine, My Gym is a leading fitness center destination for children with 725 locations in 28 countries, including international sites in China, Australia, Canada, and Brazil, among others. My Gym combines innovative, early physical education/pre-gymnastics classes with state-of-the-art facilities to empower children ages six weeks through 10 years by helping them acquire the skills, confidence, and positive self-image needed to become healthy young adults. My Gym’s award-winning, structured, noncompetitive and age-appropriate classes and birthday parties enhance children’s overall development through games, music, exercise, sports, gymnastics, puppets, unique rides, and fun. The children gain strength, balance, coordination, fine and gross motor proficiency, agility, flexibility, and social skills.For more information about My Gym, please visit mygym.com.# # #CONTACT:My Gym EnterprisesMatt HendisonPhone: 818-907-6966 x 115Email: mhendison@mygym.com



