Butterfly Beach Hotel: SMART Technology Enhances Sustainability Goals

Butterfly Beach Hotel

Green Globe recertifed Butterfly Beach Hotel in January after the property had undergone extensive renovations lasting five months.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butterfly Beach Hotel is located on the South Coast of Barbados in a beach and ocean front setting, with access to two white-sand beaches and a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The hotel consists of a 5-storey wing with both Island View and Ocean View studios and rooms and two 2-Bedroom Apartments totaling 29 units, and a newly renovated and extended 4-storey wing with 48 Island View studios, two 1-Bedroom Apartments and one Penthouse Apartment. A further 14 superior rooms in the existing central building accounts for a total of 93 guest rooms.

Green Globe recertifed Butterfly Beach Hotel in January after the property had undergone extensive renovations lasting five months.

Sustainable design and construction are featured at the property. Butterfly Beach Hotel seeks to promote oneness with its natural surroundings. The colour of the main buildings mirroring the pink sands on the South Coast.

Power harnessed from the sun and cooling methods are incorporated into the architectural concept. A new feature, the vertical garden is not only aesthetically pleasing but also efficiently cools the building. Solar water heaters have also been installed along with some solar light applications taking advantage of the tropical daylight. To further reduce energy consumption, an EMS (Energy Management System) allows electronic and digital control of lighting, air conditioning and other energy systems. Seventy percent of the property including several guest rooms are now SMART operated via the EMS.

Further upgrades include the addition of a saltwater lap pool that uses intelli-pumps saving both energy and the use of chemicals. In addition, new guest room key card access and new commercial laundry equipment ensure greater efficiency in terms of the property’s overall energy consumption.

To minimize waste, ongoing recycling efforts are in place with in-room information provided for guests along with clearly marked recycling bins that are visible throughout the entire property.

Butterfly Beach Hotel continues to support neighbouring community development initiatives such as the popular Pack For a Purpose program as well as the continued development of businesses located in Oistins (a nearby fishing town), associated schools - Christ Church Foundation School and West Terrace Primary, and the Future Centre Trust. The FCT is a non-governmental organisation focused on raising awareness of environmental impacts on Barbados and the planet.

Butterfly Beach Hotel is temporarily closed but you can keep up to date with expected re-opening times by logging onto their facebook page.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.