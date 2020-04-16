Handling The Emotional Struggles Of Parenting, Now During The COVID-19 Crisis: A New Article Collection From Supportiv

Parenting During Covid-19 // Image by Alexander Dummer

Supportiv’s new collection of articles provides tips and how-to’s for adjusting to relentless parenting challenges, especially in the face of a global pandemic.

It’s hard to find confidence in your abilities as a parent when society is facing a giant, unpredictable threat.” — Helena Plater-Zyberk

BERKELEY, CA, USA, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the peer support network , has published a fresh collection of articles, providing tactical suggestions for day-to-day emotional challenges of parenting , a particularly poignant topic during shelter-in-place. Supportiv supplements articles and tips by matching users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support for whatever’s on your mind – from family pressures or loneliness, to anxiety, depression or stress relief.Pre-COVID, parenting was already a uniquely demanding 24/7, 365 job. But now, the role has become even more all-encompassing and overwhelming.“Parenting instills a sense of emotional responsibility toward children all the time, but that responsibility feels especially heavy right now. It’s hard to find confidence in your abilities as a parent when society is facing a giant, unpredictable threat. We can’t control what’s happening in the world, and we can’t even control the chaos of kids stuck in the house. But we can tackle emotional issues in effective ways. That’s what this new article collection addresses,” says Supportiv co-founder Helena Plater-Zyberk.The new Supportiv collection includes articles on parenting struggles which have always existed, but whose solutions are much more pressing in the face of a global pandemic:Teaching Your Child Self-Advocacy SkillsWhy Setting Boundaries With Your Kids Is Worth It–Here’s HowWhy Is My Teen So Mean To Me?How To (Not) React When Your Kid Pushes Your ButtonsMy Child Has No Friends. What Do I Do?How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Mental HealthHow COVID-19 Shows Us To Bond With Our FamiliesLonely Empty Nesters: Adjusting To Me-TimePouria Mojabi, Supportiv co-founder, speaks more to the societal changes impacting parents without respite:“All types of families are impacted by COVID-related changes. Parents working from home have to concentrate and find balance to perform their jobs while taking over the role of teacher, entertainer, and IT person. Parents risking their own safety in essential professions must now scramble to find affordable childcare (while worrying about bringing the virus home). Parents who have lost their jobs due to the economy must figure out how to support the family while attending to their kids. COVID-19 has placed superhuman expectations on parents in all situations.”Find topics that speak to your personal experience at supportiv.com/parenting, with new content and new peers to connect with on each visit.Supportiv has already enabled over 300,000 users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly, and free for your first 24 hours, at www.supportiv.com



