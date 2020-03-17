How to Help: In This Era of Anxiety and Struggle, Supportiv Launches Article Collection on How to Help Others

How To Help Someone Who Is Lost

Preserve your own energy and well-being while serving as an emotional support for people you care about

BERKELEY, CA, USA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv, the peer support network , has published a fresh collection of articles, giving readers tactical suggestions for how to help someone else who’s struggling, while not emotionally overextending. Supportiv supplements articles and tips by matching users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support for whatever’s on your mind – from family concerns to friendships, breakups to anxiety, and depression to stress relief.Helena Plater-Zyberk, Supportiv Co-Founder & CEO, captures how challenging it can feel to support someone you care about: “It’s hard to see others in pain, and it takes energy to engage with someone else’s emotions. When you help someone through their struggle –whether they’re a friend, family member, or co-worker– you share some of your own strength to lift them up. Helping in this way is admirable, but your own personal health and wellbeing should always take priority.”Pouria Mojabi, Supportiv Co-Founder, adds an important reminder about easing the emotional weight of helpers: “With two pretty simple skills, you can help others more effectively and reduce any personal anxiety and fatigue.The first is building your own resilience. Providing support can be draining when we haven’t developed the right skills to support someone else in a healthy, sustainable way. Resilience involves assessing a solution in a solution-oriented light, which can help us be better supporters to others.The second skill is to really consider what’s helpful to this person in this situation. Our opinion on a friend’s struggle doesn’t matter, because we are not the ones living it. We can only give support, understanding, and patience to those we’d like to help. Often, that’s exactly what folks need.”The Supportiv collection includes articles on “How To Help…” someone through any of the following struggles, and more:How To Help A Healthcare Worker During the COVID19 Crisis: Share Free SupportWhen People Seek Help, What Do They Actually Need?How To Help Others Without Draining Your BatteriesWays To Help A Loved One With Financial IssuesHow To Respond When Someone Is Overly Self-DeprecatingAll You Need To Support Someone With Body Image IssuesHow To Lift Up A Victim Of Domestic ViolenceWays To Help A Person With Self Destructive BehaviorsHow To Support A Friend Having An Identity CrisisWhen A Loved One Struggles With Substance Use…Give Courage To Someone In An Emotionally Abusive RelationshipHow To Help When Someone Has Been TriggeredHelp Someone With Chronic Health Issues: The Spoon TheoryHow To Recommend Therapy To Someone You Care AboutFind topics that speak to your personal experience at supportiv.com/how-to-help, with new content and new peers to connect with on each visit.Supportiv has already enabled 280,000 users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly, and free for your first 24 hours, at www.supportiv.com



