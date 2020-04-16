Crowne Plaza Brussels Airport: First Certification Highlights Food Reduction Strategies

Crowne Plaza Brussels Airport Team

Green Globe recently awarded Crowne Plaza Brussels Airport its inaugural certification.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowne Plaza Brussels Airport is a stylish, four-star airport hotel with a restaurant and bar plus fully equipped meeting facilities, just a five-minute drive from Brussels Airport.

Najib Arayer, General Manager at the hotel said, ““Sustainability is more than just saving water and energy. It’s about going the extra mile by looking into other sustainable solutions and investing in social activities that help our hotel contribute to a better future for our guests, employees and stakeholders. I could not have achieved Green Globe Certification without this amazing team.”

Management and staff members at Crowne Plaza Brussels Airport are committed to sustainable outcomes. Prior to receiving Green Globe Certification, the hotel had already achieved the highest level (Level 4) in IHG’s Green Engage program and it continues to actively support various community and environmental initiatives.

Reducing Food Waste

Food waste management strategies at the property include the implementation of the Winnow solution. Winnow produces technology that help chefs measure, monitor and dramatically reduce food waste. Positive results include minimizing GHG emissions through the diversion of waste from landfill.

The Crowne Plaza Brussels Airport Team also participate in the Too Good to Go initiative. Too Good to Go is a US app that connects users with delicious unsold food from the hotel’s restaurants and kitchens that would otherwise be discarded.

Responsible Actions

In April 2019, in line with their CSR programs, Crowne Plaza Brussels Airport held its annual Earth Week campaign to encourage social engagement between the hotel, guests and the wider community through raising environmental awareness.

In addition, the entire hotel team actively participate in True Hospitality For Good, an IHG initiative that takes place in September each year. Staff members generously volunteer their time to support different causes such as environmental initiatives, blood donation drives, clothes and food donation programs to assist disadvantaged adults and children, and building partnerships with charitable groups.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



