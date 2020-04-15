NAUTILUS MEDICAL, INC. PARTNERS WITH PDI COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS, INC. TO OFFER TELEHEALTH PLATFORM NEEDED DURING COVID-19

A TeleRay doctor consulting her patient using telehealth services from Nautilus Medical Technologies. Senior living resident using TeleRay and PDi Communication unit during Covid19 pandemic. Doctors using MatrixRay to view images as part of Nautilus Medical Technologies complete telehealth and telemedicine platform.

This partnership stands to become the largest telehealth platform in the US.

Under the current state of emergency and clear path to ongoing use of telehealth, this partnership will allow thousands of patients and senior living residents safe, reliable access to advice and care” — Timothy Kelley CEO Nautilus Medical

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAUTILUS MEDICAL, INCFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Timothy Kelley CEO Nautilus Medical TechnologiesPhone: 800.520.6477Email: tim@nautilusmedical.comNAUTILUS MEDICAL, INC. PARTNERS WITH PDI COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS, INC. TO OFFER SIMPLE, SECURE TELEHEALTH SOLUTION FOR HEALTHCARE NEEDS DURING COVID-19Nautilus Medical, Inc. (“Nautilus”), a US leader in telehealth solutions and PDi Communication Systems, Inc. (“PDi”), a leading US manufacturer of TVs built for hospitals, and are proud to combine forces to launch the simplest, safest telehealth solution for healthcare providers, patients, and senior living residents. Built with the advantages of industry’s most intuitive user experience and integrated camera/mic on hospital TV displays built for infection control, this stands to become the largest telehealth platform in the US. To minimize risks of coronavirus, this new system allows physicians, patients and caregivers to meet face to face via video calls from a safe distance. Many families and residents of senior living centers can also easily video chat and lessen the feelings of alienation during this pandemic crisis.“We are pleased to partner with Nautilus on this mission to provide simpler, more accessible care and communications during a time of crisis and serve as a reliable health communication platform in the future,” says Marisa Vilardo, Director of Sales & Marketing at PDi.Serving only the healthcare industry, this combination of hardware and software experts provide a safe telehealth system that is easy to implement and easy to use. No other platform on the market has this breadth of reach or technological capability. Available on a mobile cart or bedside arm-mounted system, PDi medTAB healthcare-grade touchscreen devices have the distinct advantage of having an integrated camera/microphone; no external camera is needed. medTAB devices are built for stringent hospital cleaning and disinfection, unlike commercial or consumer tablets. The proven Nautilus HIPAA-compliant TeleRay telehealth platform not only meets privacy standards, it has a simple user experience. The team at Nautilus also provides free technical support for implementation and reimbursement advice. Unlike many other solutions, there is no requirement for changes to existing health records systems or scheduling systems.Nautilus CEO Tim Kelley noted, “Under the current state of emergency and clear path to ongoing use of telehealth platforms, this partnership will allow thousands of patients and senior living residents safe, reliable access to advice and care.”More information can be found at …About Nautilus Medical: Nautilus Medical is an industry leader in the management and distribution of medical images, patient information and telehealth solutions and is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced software on the market. Insights Care Magazine named Nautilus Medical the Most Advanced Medical Imaging Solution Provider for 2019. With more than 2000 active locations and 70% of the top 50 US medical centers as customers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Northwestern, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, Columbia and Shriner’s, the company is firmly established as a leader in its field. Nautilus has been growing overseas and can be found in more than twenty countries. Please contact Tim Kelley, CEO at Tim@NautilusMedical.com, call (317) 457 0073 or e-mail info@NautilusMedical.com. www.NautilusMedical.com About PDi Communication Systems, Inc: Ohio-based PDi is celebrating 40 years as the US leader in design and manufacture of the most versatile, complete hospital TV and tablet display systems. Designed for stringent hospital cleaning standards for infection control, our products range from 14” touch screen mobile TV carts, to 19” bedside displays mounted on arm systems up to 72” reach, and Smart wall TVs from 24” thru 55” screen sizes. PDi provides enhanced entertainment and communication solutions to improve the patient experience with smart technology for many healthcare settings. With 1,000,000 TVs sold, many healthcare managers appreciate the proven PDi product features and guaranteed installation by PDi ProServices. For more information, please contact Marisa Vilardo, mvilardo@pdiarm.com or Cat Saettel. Marketing Manager csaettel@pdiarm.com. http://www.pdiarm.com

Breif TeleRay capabilities video from Nautilus Medical Technologies



