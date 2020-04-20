Post COVID-19 Work Environment: Custom Workplace Strategy and Scenario Modeling

Social Distancing Introduces New Dynamics Into the Future of Work

Senior leaders, workplace strategists, and human resource managers are facing one of the biggest challenges of their careers.” — Drew Jones, PhD - Founding Partner OpenWork Agency

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new service from OpenWork Agency focuses on custom workplace strategy and financial modeling for the post COVID-19 work environment.The change management service is guided by digital interviews designed to make it easy for companies to compare the strategic implications of adaptive workplace and workforce allocation. This tactical bridge is aligned with the overarching goal of achieving greater flexibility and sustainability in an organization's workplace strategy.‘Future of work’ planning and strategy have been given new urgency in the context of the current public health crisis. Companies are adapting to work from home (WFH) arrangements and eventually to lower-density office and coworking environments.OpenWork is a workplace strategy, culture, and change management agency. They help companies transition to better and more human-centered ways of working. They have helped organizations around the world model, design, and develop workspace solutions.Over the past year the company has refined its data collection process to identify the distribution of ‘worker types’ and work-routine patterns within a given company so that companies can build smarter and more flexible solutions based on space efficiency as well as employee choice.Prior to the current crisis the transition to greater flexibility was sometimes seen as optional, or as an employee perk. Overnight it has become a matter of necessity. The crisis provides an opportunity to fast-track the shift to greater employee choice and real estate optimization.How many people will return to work at the office, and when? Who will those people be? How is company culture faring in the current WFH arrangement? How does coworking fit into the long-term workplace strategy? The OpenWork analysis helps company leaders answer these questions quickly and effectively.The service uses data to identify which employees will thrive in which environment, and helps companies build scenarios with the cost implications regarding future workplace strategies that include the office, WFH, and coworking. “The future of work has arrived. We are focused on building solutions for where companies are right now,” says David Walker, Founding Partner at OpenWork Agency.Companies like OpenWork are helping decision-makers adapt to the strategic challenges of where and how their employees will work in the future.



