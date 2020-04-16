IDS and Motus Partner to Offer the Equipment Finance Industry a 90-Day Free Trial of Remote Work Reimbursement Solution

IDS Asset Finance Technology Motus Logo

IDS and Motus have teamed up to provide the equipment and asset finance industry with access to data and tools for calculating remote work expenses.

In an effort to help, Motus has agreed to provide the equipment and asset finance industry with free 90-day access to their platform to help provide expense management through this unprecedented time.” — David Hamilton, IDS CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses can make better reimbursement decisions grounded in accurate and localized cost data

IDS, a leading provider of asset finance and origination technology, and Motus, the definitive leader in reimbursement solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces, have teamed up to provide the equipment and asset finance industry with access to data and tools for calculating remote work expenses. As part of the partnership, Motus is offering a 90-day free trial of its Remote Work Reimbursement solution which provides insight into the costs associated with remote work, helping businesses make reimbursement decisions related to their remote employees’ business use of personal devices, internet and home office expenses.

"With the sudden shift to remote working arrangements, many of our customers have expressed concerns on how to best support their remote working employees. This has created a new challenge of ensuring employees are fairly reimbursed for home office expenses,” stated David Hamilton, IDS CEO. “In an effort to help, Motus has agreed to provide the equipment and asset finance industry with free 90-day access to their platform to help provide expense management through this unprecedented time. We are happy to be working with Motus and appreciate their offer of support to our industry.”

Motus is a cloud-based platform helping organizations calculate reimbursement for various aspects of mobile work. Leveraging decades of experience with reimbursement solutions and unmatched insight into cost of living data, Motus Remote Work Reimbursement calculates reimbursement rates for mobile device, internet and home office expenses based upon location and the types of expenses incurred in support of remote work. The result is geographically-based reimbursement rates for each employee that are fair, accurate and compliant with regional labor laws. By leveraging the Motus platform employers can move away from flat, taxable stipends, ensuring a fair and accurate reimbursement to their remote employees while removing tax waste.

“This is an unprecedented time for employers as the workforce is more mobile-enabled than ever before. Employees are now using personally-owned assets in support of business activity and employers are grappling with how best to address reimbursement for those resources,” stated Craig Powell, Motus CEO. “David and the team at IDS understand this challenge and we’re excited to work with them to extend this offer to the equipment finance industry. It is our goal to help businesses support their remote employees during this time, and we’re glad to be able to provide useful insight for employers as they look for the best way to reimburse their teams for these new types of corporate expense.”

To take advantage of this 90-day free offer, please visit http://in.motus.com/ids-remotework-freetrial.

About IDS

Leading asset finance enterprises build their businesses on full lifecycle solutions from IDS. Our software streamlines the entire asset finance process from origination, to portfolio management, to end-of term. Our new cloud-based offerings integrate seamlessly into any asset finance ecosystem. The scalability, flexibility and economy of our cloud solution makes IDS best-in-class asset finance software accessible to banks, independents and captives of all sizes. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

About Motus

Motus is the definitive leader in solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workers and fleets of any size. The Motus technology platform simplifies both mileage and mobile device reimbursement with proprietary software that calculates personalized and compliant reimbursements for each employee, while improving employee productivity and reducing the overall costs of mobility. The company’s data, captured and analyzed across the world’s largest retained pool of drivers, also underpins the annual Internal Revenue Service (IRS) business mileage standard, the amount an individual can deduct for business vehicle expenses. For more information please visit www.motus.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.



