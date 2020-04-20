GreatInsuranceJobs.com Virtual Job Fair for Employers Who are Hiring During COVID-19 (Coronavirus) April 20th-May 22nd

Insurance Jobs

The main goal of this virtual event is to feature insurance industry employers who are hiring during the COVID-19 worldwide crisis.

We turned our efforts into locating insurance industry employers who have jobs to fill during this crisis in hopes of helping job seekers who may have been laid off.” — Scott Kotroba

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreatInsuranceJobs.com will be hosting a specialized insurance industry virtual job fair that begins on April 20 and runs through May 22, 2020. The main goal of this virtual event is to feature insurance industry employers who are hiring during the COVID-19 worldwide crisis.

“COVID-19 has thrown the business world upside down,” states Scott Kotroba, President of GreatInsuranceJobs.com. “We turned our efforts into locating insurance industry employers who have jobs to fill during this crisis in hopes of helping job seekers who may have been laid off.”

The goal of the GreatInsurancnceJobs.com virtual job fair is to give job seekers easy access to search for and apply to insurance jobs across the United States. Employers include ASI Progressive, Crawford, ICW Group, AAA Auto Club Group, Liberty Mutual, Combined, Insurance Office of America, AmeriTrust, Quest Pro, JL Nixon Consulting, Criterion Executive Search and many more. “We found employers are seeking underwriters, sales, claims, actuary, technology, and many other disciplines. This is great news for job seekers,” Kotroba said.

The virtual job fair will also include links to help job seekers navigate the insurance job search. This will consist of resume preparation, phone and video interviewing advice, and webinars that will provide essential topics relevant to insurance careers.

“Jobs in the insurance industry have always been some of the best jobs that many people don’t even know exist. They are stable, technology-driven with excellent compensation.

Insurance employers hiring during COVID-19 hope to spread that word as well so they can attract professionals and students to this great industry in the future as well. COVID-19 will pass one day.” stated Kotroba.

All information about this insurance industry virtual job fair can be located at GreatInsuranceJobs.com/jobfair. If you’re an employer with current job openings and want to be included, please reach out so we can include you in this needed hiring event. GreatInsuranceJobs.com is committed to helping job seekers and employers connect during this unprecedented worldwide event.

GreatInsuranceJobs.com (GIJ) is the nation’s pre-eminent insurance digital employment network and job board since 2001. Over 93,000 insurance industry professionals visit monthly and we serve jobs from property-casualty companies, life & health companies, third party administrators, brokers & agents, MGA’s, independents, and insurance industry search firms. GIJ also attends and speaks at all significant insurance conferences and provides users with useful career information. The site was founded in 2001 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba. The GreatInsuranceJobs.com network includes InsuranceSalesJobs.com, UltimateInsuranceJobs.com, GreatInsuranceRecruiters.com, and GreatJobSpot.com. GIJ hosts the largest database of insurance talent in the country.



