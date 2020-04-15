Technology and Beauty Collide, Industry Leader Interviews by Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis Dr. Shasa Hu, MD, FAAD, Associate Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, M.D., owner of Arizona Facial Plastics Kerry Yates, creator of Colour Collective

Between inventing new technologies and existing technologies, the world of beauty is rapidly changing.

I am a big proponent for supporting everyone getting good skincare. It is very important for health AND it is a great way to keep people’s emotions and sense of confidence up.” — Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, M.D., owner of Arizona Facial Plastics

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.The beauty industry is going through a massive change and along with it is the need to get the latest advances out to the public. Candice Georgiadis sat down with three 'beauty technologists', Dr. Shasa Hu, MD, FAAD, Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, M.D. and Kerry Yates to discuss the latest trends, directions and impacts these advances are having. Bringing this information to social media and other avenues for public education is a forte of Candice Georgiadis.Dr. Shasa Hu, MD, FAAD, Associate Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of MedicineThe beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?With my co-founder, Dr. Janelle Vega, we created an online platform www.bialife.com , where anyone, from anywhere, can reach us to get personalized skincare routine curated with medical-grade skincare products. BIALife was inspired by our years of experience as dermatologists and beauty consumers ourselves. After years of working in dermatology and participating in the social media space, we saw a lot of confusion from patients and followers when it came to skincare — they had anxiety from seeing a flood of product offerings and didn’t know how to properly use a given product or even whether they could trust that product. And oftentimes, in-office dermatology visits focus more on medical aspects of dermatology, and the time constraints of office visits make it difficult to carry out a thorough skincare assessment.We wanted to help people sort through the noise, avoid the hassle of making office visits and make proper skincare approachable and meaningful. But there was no online platform available to us to take a person’s budget, age, location, specific issues (pregnancy, for example) into consideration, or to evaluate their bare skin…so we created one!In a broader sense, we wanted to make a positive impact on our clients and the skincare community by fundamentally shifting the focus from trying to make clients’ skin look “perfect” to help them create healthy skin. We know that biologically healthier skin is more functional and will, therefore, look better!In addition, we wanted to help people create a mindful space around their skincare and make it a ritual to reconnect with themselves and with their skin. We believe that this mind-body-skin connection is vital in creating healthier skin and a healthier, happier person who is fostering self-love through this act of self-care. Read the rest of the interview here Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, M.D., owner of Arizona Facial PlasticsThe beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?I am working on two main technologies currently. One is our AVRA project at UCF to create robotic aesthetic devices using cutting edge technology. The goal of this technology is to reduce the cost and increase the availability of procedures for the masses. The second project is the use of new laser frequencies and lenses to improve the quality of treatments while reducing the risks.Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?The main drawback to the technology is related more to the societal impact of skincare, which the Huffington Post and others have covered. The technology is so effective now for improving skin that it really creates a world where the class divide is visible inside the cost and availability of these procedures. The same disparity in wealth is now seen in the skincare industry and results, and many of our current projects like the AVRA initiative is to create a process where everyone can have great skin in the future.Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?Its growth worldwide.The improvement in technology and the reduced risk of devices.Robotics preparing for the mass availability of these procedures.Read about Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, M.D. concerns in the rest of the interview here Kerry Yates, creator of Colour CollectiveThe beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?I have been working a lot with AI technology and love the way people can now assess product results especially when it comes to choosing the right hair color. Home hair color users have continually struggled with shade choices and this new technology allows them to flawlessly find the shade based on their starting colour and hair type. This technology even takes it one step further by guiding the user through the application process ensuring the end-users feels fabulous with their results. Our hair defines who we are and how we feel and having a bad hair experience can really impact a person’s confidence and overall feeling of self.Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?I think some AI technologies can give you a false sense of self, presenting an unrealistic picture of how you could look with their product that is really not achievable. Instead of showing what is truly possible, the different techs show you an idea that the product cannot deliver which leaves the user feeling deflated and upset with the results. However, I do not think we should give up on technology. It is continually changing and improving at a rapid pace and in the future. I can see AI technologies directing product choice and potential product formulation on the spot. I would not be surprised if one day there is a mirror/instant product creator that will assess our current appearance, then based on a chosen look within the program will physically create the needed product to create the look. Taking it even further what if there was a product that contained super nano-sized screens that when applied transmit the desired look onto your face. Crazy as it sounds I think it could be a reality. 