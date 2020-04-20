EvolveWare Inc Announces Launch of Intellisys 3

Discover and Reuse Business Value in Your Code Base Using Intellisys 3

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvolveWare Inc today announced the release of Version 3 of its Intellisys™ Application Management Platform.

The enhancements included in this version are:

1. Support to reverse engineer, document and analyze DCL (Digital Command Language)

2. Support to reverse engineer, document and analyze ECL (Digital Command Language)

3. Support to reverse engineer, document, analyze and modernize C++

4. Screen viewer to enable users to review PowerBuilder Screens and Oracle Forms

5. Increased capability to trace the flow of data both forward and backwards through an application

6. Significant enhancements to features extracting business rules, including the ability to extract and catalog rules at the statement level

7. Ability to export extracted business rules to Drools

8. Ability to migrate Pro-C to Java POJOs

9. Ability to migrate ColdFusion to Java Spring boot

10. Enhanced security features that have passed stringent penetration tests of a large world-wide financial institution



Intellisys continues its quest to become the platform of choice, allowing customers to reverse-engineer, analyze, extract business rules and modernize applications written in 20+ languages.

For more information about Intellisys, visit our website or try Intellisys Lite at no cost https://evolveware.com/intellisyslite.

EvolveWare was founded in 2001 with a mission to develop a product to automate processes and services related to the documentation, analysis, maintenance, rationalization, optimization and modernization of software applications.



