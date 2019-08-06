Intellisys™ Offers Automated Documentation of C++ Applications

EvolveWare Intellisys - Automated Thinking

Discover your logic and data structures automatically and then extract your business rules from C++.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvolveWare Inc. today announced the availability of its Intellisys Platform to reverse-engineer C++ applications, thereby allowing businesses to understand, maintain, optimize and extract business rules from these applications.

C++ is a robust language, and its applications have been in use for long periods of time in critical areas of operations at Banks, Government, Insurance Cos., Retailers and Utilities. As with all applications, there is very little documentation available on the current state of logic and rules that are being implemented at these organizations. It is all in the “heads” of the current support personnel and that knowledge is not consistent.

This information gap is detrimental to the existing personnel when implementing changes and is a major source of frustration to replacement personnel.

The Intellisys Platform allows organizations to automatically extract meta-data from their C++ applications and generate current detailed documentation for review and analysis. This simplifies the maintenance of these applications and training of support personnel.

“It is amazing how quickly the agency was able to document, modernize and create target specifications for this large mission-critical application when over 2 years had been wasted in failed attempts using other methodologies. The speed and cost at which this project was completed surpasses anything we have seen in areas on re-learning and documenting applications”

UK Government Consultant



For more information about Intellisys, visit our website https://evolveware.com

EvolveWare was founded in 2001 with a mission to automate IT Services using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Its flagship product, Intellisys, provides a path to the goals of all IT Departments - automated documentation, analysis, maintenance, rationalization, optimization and modernization of software applications.



