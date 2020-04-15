Triton Model H - The New Electric SUV Launch – Now Taking Pre Orders

Model H

CHERRY HILL, NJ, USA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triton Solar, a New Jersey based technology company is launching its first EV SUV – Triton Model H, an electric SUV, today across the globe.The project has been ongoing since last 18 months and the CEO of Triton Solar Himanshu Patel recently mentioned about the same in the press release 2 months back. Things have been serious in the last 12 months since the official beginning of the project within the Triton Solar team along with the announcement of multiple international partnerships for the same.Triton Model H is a premium electric SUV designed to comfortably accommodate 8 people along with 200 cubic feet luggage space. It comes standard with a 200 kWh Triton Solar battery pack which is a proprietary technology of Triton solar. The Triton Model H will have a single charge range of up to 700 miles+.The biggest question that is being answered today is, “What does the Triton Model H SUV look like?”Triton promise 1500 hp power to the wheels which allows the SUV to carry and pull heavy loads without compromising with the driving comfort. It’s a four-wheel drive quad motor vehicle with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.Triton Model H is now open for pre orders on our website www.tritonev.co . The first 100 pre order customers will be delivered the Founder’s Edition which shall have unique surprise features added on top of the standard features. In the life span of Triton Model H, only 100 Founder’s Edition version will be made. The booking will completely be on first come first serve basis.



