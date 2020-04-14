VAIM TECHNOLOGIES & TRITON SOLAR SET TO RELEASE NOVEL VIRUS TRACER APP FOR DIRECT AND IMMEDIATE COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING

Vaim

CHERRY HILL, NJ, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- VAIM Technologies - Oceanport, New JerseyTriton Solar - Cherry Hill, New JerseyVAIM Technologies, a U.S. based healthcare technology company, in collaboration with Triton Solar and a Non-Governmental Organization of the United Nations, has developed a first of its kind contact tracing mobile application in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Named Virus Tracer, the innovative and novel app leverages available mobile technologies to supplement and streamline current contact tracing efforts with far greater precision, ease, and speed than previous efforts. The app will allow health care authorities to simultaneously, automatically, and directly contact multiple individuals with suspected virus exposure or infection in a fast and efficient manner. The patent pending application is scheduled for release this week and represents a potentially powerful piece in the efforts to flatten the pandemic curve of infection, quickly prevent individual transmission of disease, and save lives.The application, designed for both the iPhone iOS and Google Android platforms, works by exchanging short-distance Bluetooth signals between phones. Once loaded, the application runs continuously and quietly in the background. When one user's phone comes within a certain proximity of another user’s phone for a defined amount of time, contact data are automatically stored locally on the devices in highly secured and encrypted files. The location and time of contact are similarly recorded.If a Virus Tracer user is tested positive for COVID-19, the appropriate health provider or authority enters the positive result into the provider side online portal. The Virus Tracer application requests permission from the COVID-19 positive individual to anonymously and securely notify those users in contact with that individual. Once permission is granted, those contacts are immediately informed through an automated and secure system and instruction provided for appropriate next steps. “The beauty of the [Virus Tracer] strategy is that it quickly identifies and gets to potentially exposed individuals before they can pass the virus on to others… and immediately provides appropriate next steps for them to follow, including self-screening, evaluation by a healthcare professional, and potential testing for the COVID-19 virus” according to Dr. Aaron Feiler, a co-founder of VAIM Technologies along with Dr. Inderpal Sarkaria, Mr. Manjeet Dhariwal, and Mr. Vijaypal Sarkaria.Mr. Dhariwal is also a Co-Founder of Netsmartz, a New York based software company and development partner of VAIM Technologies, along with Triton Solar. With over 25 years of experience in technology and application development, Mr. Dhariwal states “One of the strengths of this application is that it provides a simple solution... [to contact tracing]... by using the most concrete technological solutions to date… a powerful and novel combination of basic technology already existing in all smart phones… including Bluetooth for data exchange.” Those who opt in would receive notification on their own phones that they may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. The app is being developed together with public-health authorities and other healthcare organizations. “We hope to get the attention of the White House task force that is looking at potential tech solutions tocurb the spread of the COVID virus. Our team includes top doctors, tech companies, and top executive graduates from Wharton and Lehigh University,” explains Mr. Peter Bartek, an independent senior advisor to Virus Tracer, and executive for a Fortune 500 Company. Importantly, no private information is shared at any time. User contact information is automatically destroyed after a defined and short period consistent with the window of danger of infection after exposure to the virus. Additionally, users must expressly grant permission for release of the contact data stored on their phone to health authorities. No personally identifiable data is collected at any time.With over 2,000,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally (approximately 600,000 of those in the U.S. with an estimated 25,000 deaths), the need for these types of technologies is imperative. Dr. Sarkaria, a practicing thoracic surgeon in a large academic practice attests “The devastation caused by the COVID-19 epidemic in major US cities is horrifying… the medical facilities and their healthcare workers are simply overrun, overburdened, and overexposed by the disease”. Dr. Sarkaria further emphasizes “The speed of accurate contact tracing and intervention is the single most critical step in preventing further widespread transmission of the disease. This is what we hope to achieve with this technology”. Mr. Himanshu Patel, CEO of Triton Solar and Virus Tracer development partner, suggests the sense of safety and peace of mind granted by this type of technology may be just as important to individuals as the prevention of disease transmission. “I know I am helping to protect my friends and loved ones by carrying this program with me.”An important component of the Virus Tracer app is its direct collaboration with healthcare organizations to provide the testing and reporting of COVID-19 positive patients. “This provides a critical component to prevent mistaken or fraudulent input of cases into the program,” states Mr. Dhariwal. Mr. Bartek adds, “We are actively working with major healthcare organizations to provide a widespread national strategy for contact tracing leveraging this powerful technology for the current and any future crisis”. Dr. Sarkaria stresses “While the current fight is against COVID-19, we can anticipate this will not be the last. Current experience with this technology will be important to prepare against, protect, and prevent future pandemics of this scale”.“This is a global crisis and we feel passionate about being part of the solution. We believe this technology will be an important contribution towards that goal,” states Mr. James Downs, a senior advisor to the Virus Tracer project and President of the Downs Group. “At the end of the day,” adds Mr. Downs, “we want to help end this pandemic, learn from it, and move forward with better and more sophisticated tools to prevent this from happening again.”Please direct all inquiries to: contact@vaimtech.netFor additional information, please visit: www.vaimtech.net



