Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to grow at a rate of about 7.32% and reach $12.24 billion by 2023. Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illnesses across the world contributed to the growth of the food pathogen detection technology market. However, lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries is a major restraint on the food pathogen detection technology market.

The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of products and related services for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any bacterial contamination in the food by pathogens and removing them to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.

The global food pathogen detection technology market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Technology - The food pathogen detection technology market is segmented into traditional (quantitative culture and qualitative culture), rapid (convenience, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassay).

By Geography - The global food pathogen detection technology is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific food pathogen detection technology market accounts for the largest share in the global food pathogen detection technology market.

Trends In The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market

Genetic testing technology is being increasingly used for the rapid, sensitive, reliable detection of pathogens on the food. Genetic testing techniques identify the problem even when the pathogens are just formed or are in tiny concentration.

Potential Opportunities In The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market

With an increase in economic growth, health reforms, and increased awareness, the scope and potential for the global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the food pathogen detection technology market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker, Inc., IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Genetic Id Na Inc.

Markets Covered: global food pathogen detection technology market

Data Segmentations: food pathogen detection technology market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Organizations Covered: SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker, Inc., IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Genetic Id Na Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, food pathogen detection technology market customer information, food pathogen detection technology market product/service analysis – product examples, food pathogen detection technology market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global food pathogen detection technology market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the food pathogen detection technology market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Sector: The report reveals where the global food pathogen detection technology industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

