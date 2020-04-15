UCHé American Idol Alumnae: Life After...

UCHé's 'WHATEVER' Social Media Take-over Streams Live on Scenes Media Worldwide

New Single Featuring Boosty Collins, Worldwide Social Media Takeover, and 54 Countries Exclusive Interview.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There's only one word to describe UCHé pronounced (oo-chay) American Idol, Season 17, alum's performances... EXPLOSIVE! It's been a busy year for the up and coming performer. He has completed the nation-wide American Idol Live media dates, his new full-length album slated to be released this year and has embarked on creating a solo-career, after Idol. In January 2020, UCHé teamed up with Grammy Award-winning, Funkster, Boosty Collins, on UCHé's new hit single 'WHATEVER'. UCHé has even garnished the attention and support of the legendary George Clinton. His legions of loyal fans are cheering him on along the way. UCHé has something special in store for his social media community.On Wednesday, April 15th., 2020, 7:00 PM (PST)/10:00 PM (EST), UCHé will launch the 'WHATEVER' Social Media Take-over on Facebook Live, hosted by Scenes (a social media powerhouse aggregator). Worldwide influencers and fans will have the opportunity to engage with UCHé direct! The artist will perform live and his on-line community will have a chance to win or purchase UCHé's swag from the UCHESINGS.COM Store. To participate in UCHé's 'WHATEVER' Social Media Take-over live performance and promo give-away, the audience may go to the Facebook Event Page for details and to check-in.In addition to releasing a new single and his worldwide takeover, UCHé will appear via stream from Houston, TX on the renowned London-based news network Arise News. Distinguished, News Anchor, Charles Aniagolu and presenter of the programme, 'The Arise Interview' will host an exclusive live chat with UCHé to broadcast in 54 countries, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 12:00 Noon (EST), 9:00 AM (PST). To watch the live broadcast go to ARISE.TV.Hash Tag: UCHETAKESOVERUCHESINGS.COMCONTACT MANAGEMENTTracy Matthews | The ME Company | email: tracy@tmecompany.com

LISTEN to UCHé's new hit single 'WHATEVER' Featuring Boosty Collins.



