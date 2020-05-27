Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation Result

"Please call us anytime and we will provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for an honest-fact based conversation about mesothelioma compensation.” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BURLINGTON , VERMONT, USA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are extremely concerned that Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Vermont are being misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus rather than mesothelioma. The two have almost identical symptoms. If you know you husband or dad had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work and they are short of breath, they have fluid in their lungs and symptoms of pneumonia please be sure to tell the medical doctors about their asbestos exposure and to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can help assist you in this very difficult time.

If you are a Navy Veteran, shipyard worker or person in Maine and you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 and we will do everything possible to provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for an honest-fact based conversation about mesothelioma, how the compensation process works and what a compensation settlement might look like.

For the best possible treatment options in Vermont we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital

* University of Vermont Medical Canter: https://www.med.uvm.edu/uvmcancercenter/center-home.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma