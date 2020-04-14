Produce Alliance Keeping Supply Chain Open Delivering Produce Boxes to Frontline Workers
Week Two of Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines to be held in LA, Palm Beach Gardens, Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Produce Alliance Keeping Supply Chain Open by Delivering
Nutritious Produce Boxes to Frontline Healthcare Workers
Week Two of Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines
to be held in LA, Palm Beach Gardens, Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Produce Alliance, LLC and their charity arm, the Produce
Alliance Foundation and distributors will continue their national effort to keep the important
produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief through distributing fresh
produce boxes to five communities across the country. On April 15 and 16, frontline medical
responders in Los Angeles, Palm Beach Gardens, Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C. who
are working excruciating hours to help stave off the crushing wave of COVID-19 cases will
receive a special produce box when they leave their shift.
The Produce Alliance has already conducted a pilot delivery effort at Illinois Masonic Hospital in
Chicago and the national kickoff was held at Children’s National in Washington, D.C. Produce
Alliance Foundation and its donors have to date been able to deliver almost 500 produce boxes
to front line medical workers and will continue to delivery to those workers who are in the fight to
help keep America safe. This week the total number of deliveries from Produce Box Project will
have served over 2000 Frontline workers. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the
supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and
allowing people to do good during times of crisis.
Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donation
to the Produce Alliance Foundation by individuals listed below.
Date: Apr 15
Time: 7:00 am
Location:
Cedars-Sinai
8700 Beverly Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA
90048
Donors:
Tropical
Kaily and Adam Westbrook
Polisky Family
Nature’s Produce
Tropical Smoothie
Distribution
Location: Workers will receive boxes and Smoothie while driving out of
Parking Garage on S. Sherbourne Drive between 3rd
Street and Gracie Allen Drive. Just west of S. San Vicente.
Map: https://bit.ly/2XuNPAE
Media Contact for hospital: Melissa: Vizcarra@cshs.org
office 323‐866‐8146 : mobile 719‐502‐5001
Date: April 16
Time: 7:00 am and 5:00 pm
Location: Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Media: PBGMC will provide photos and videos to media and their outlets.
Contact Media relations or go to
https://www.facebook.com/PalmBeachGardensMC/
Donors: Anonymous donor
Premier Produce
Produce Alliance
Foundation
Hospital Media Contact: Ryan Lieber Ryan.lieber@tenethealth.com (561)308-9830
Date: April 16
Time: 12:00 pm
Location: National Jewish Health
1400 Jackson Street, Denver, Colorado
Distribution: Southside Building (where red arrows is indicated Human Resources)
Donors: Kaily and Adam Westbrook
Fresh Pack Produce, Local distributor
Produce Alliance Foundation
Media contact for hospital: William Allstetter Allstetterw@njhealth.org
Date: April 16
Time: 7:00 am
Location: Advocate Condell Medical Center
801 S Milwaukee Ave
Libertyville, IL 60048
Follow Signs to receiving dock (2 dock port) in the rear of the hospital next to rear ED)
Donors:
Kaminski Charitable Trust
Get Fresh Produce
Produce Alliance Foundation
Media contact for hospital: Carla Basiliere Carla.basiliere@aurora.org (920) 410-7780
Date: Apr 16
Time: 7:00 am
Location: Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
3800 Reservoir Road, NW
Washington, DC
Distribution Location Entrance 3, Employee parking turnaround
Donors:
The Ahearn Family
Keany Produce and Gourmet
Produce Alliance Foundation
Media Contact: Debbie.astrate@gunet.georgetown.edu
703-731-9686
Notes for Media: Representatives from each distributor, who are members of the Produce
Alliance, LLC network, and a hospital representative will be on site to interview at the deliveries
that are open to media. Events not open to the public, hospitals will release photographs and
video. Produce Alliance and Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for remote
interview to discuss the important role Produce Alliance has in keeping America’s supply chain
running.
As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face
coverings and ask that you practice accordingly.
Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM B-roll and photos are also available.
Institutions and individuals who would like to collaborate with the Produce Alliance to provide
Produce Boxes should contact: Melissa@producealliance.com. If you would like to help fund the
Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign to help delivery to the frontline
responders in their community can contact: Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com
Media Contacts: Produce Alliance: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.com
About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce
distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest
quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including
procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to food
service clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an
alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with
combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com
About Produce Alliance Foundation: The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of
monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of
contributing to charitable causes.
