Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Keeping‌ ‌Supply‌ ‌Chain‌ ‌Open‌ ‌Delivering‌‌ Produce‌ ‌Boxes‌ ‌to‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌

Week‌ ‌Two‌ ‌of‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌B‌‌ox‌ ‌Project:‌ ‌Nourish‌ ‌Our‌ ‌Frontlines‌ to be held in LA, Palm Beach Gardens, Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

MEDIA‌ ‌ADVISORY‌ ‌

‌

Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Keeping‌ ‌Supply‌ ‌Chain‌ ‌Open‌ ‌by‌ ‌Delivering‌ ‌ ‌

Nutritious‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Boxes‌ ‌to‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌Healthcare‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌

Week‌ ‌Two‌ ‌of‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌B‌‌ox‌ ‌Project:‌ ‌Nourish‌ ‌Our‌ ‌Frontlines‌ ‌ ‌

to‌ ‌be‌ ‌held‌ ‌in‌ ‌LA,‌ ‌Palm‌ ‌Beach‌ ‌Gardens,‌ ‌Denver,‌ ‌Chicago‌ ‌and‌ ‌Washington,‌ ‌D.C.‌ ‌

‌

Produce‌ ‌Alliance,‌ ‌LLC‌ ‌and‌ ‌their‌ ‌charity‌ ‌arm,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌

Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌and‌ ‌distributors‌ ‌will‌ ‌continue‌ ‌their‌ ‌national‌ ‌effort‌ ‌to‌ ‌keep‌ ‌the‌ ‌important‌ ‌

produce‌ ‌supply‌ ‌chain‌ ‌open‌ ‌and‌ ‌running‌ ‌by‌ ‌providing‌ ‌nutritious‌ ‌relief‌ ‌through‌ ‌distributing‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌

produce‌ ‌boxes‌ ‌to‌ ‌five‌ ‌communities‌ ‌across‌ ‌the‌ ‌country.‌ ‌On‌ ‌April‌ ‌15‌ ‌and‌ ‌16,‌ ‌frontline‌ ‌medical‌ ‌

responders‌ ‌in‌ ‌Los‌ ‌Angeles‌,‌ ‌‌Palm‌ ‌Beach‌ ‌Gardens,‌ ‌Denver,‌ ‌Chicago‌ ‌and‌ ‌Washington,‌ ‌D.C.‌ ‌who‌ ‌

are‌ ‌working‌ ‌excruciating‌ ‌hours‌ ‌to‌ ‌help‌ ‌stave‌ ‌off‌ ‌the‌ ‌crushing‌ ‌wave‌ ‌of‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌cases‌ ‌will‌ ‌

receive‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌produce‌ ‌box‌ ‌when‌ ‌they‌ ‌leave‌ ‌their‌ ‌shift.‌ ‌

‌

The‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌has‌ ‌already‌ ‌conducted‌ ‌a‌ ‌pilot‌ ‌delivery‌ ‌effort‌ ‌at‌ ‌Illinois‌ ‌Masonic‌ ‌Hospital‌ ‌in‌ ‌

Chicago‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌national‌ ‌kickoff‌ ‌was‌ ‌held‌ ‌at‌ ‌Children’s‌ ‌National‌ ‌in‌ ‌Washington,‌ ‌D.C.‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌

Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌and‌ ‌its‌ ‌donors‌ ‌have‌ ‌to‌ ‌date‌ ‌been‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌deliver‌ ‌almost‌ ‌500‌ ‌produce‌ ‌boxes‌ ‌

to‌ ‌front‌ ‌line‌ ‌medical‌ ‌workers‌ ‌and‌ ‌will‌ ‌continue‌ ‌to‌ ‌delivery‌ ‌to‌ ‌those‌ ‌workers‌ ‌who‌ ‌are‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌fight‌ ‌to‌ ‌

help‌ ‌keep‌ ‌America‌ ‌safe.‌ ‌This‌ ‌week‌ ‌the‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌deliveries‌ ‌from‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Box‌ ‌Project‌ ‌will‌ ‌

have‌ ‌served‌ ‌over‌ ‌2000‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌workers.‌ ‌An‌ ‌added‌ ‌by-product‌ ‌of‌ ‌this‌ ‌effort‌ ‌is‌ ‌keeping‌ ‌the‌ ‌

supply‌ ‌working‌ ‌in‌ ‌multiple‌ ‌industries,‌ ‌preventing‌ ‌businesses‌ ‌and‌ ‌farms‌ ‌from‌ ‌shutting‌ ‌down‌ ‌and‌ ‌

allowing‌ ‌people‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌good‌ ‌during‌ ‌times‌ ‌of‌ ‌crisis.‌ ‌ ‌

Project‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Box:‌ ‌Nourish‌ ‌Our‌ ‌Frontlines‌ ‌was‌ ‌made‌ ‌possible‌ ‌through‌ ‌the‌ ‌generous‌ ‌donation‌ ‌

to‌ ‌the‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌by‌ ‌individuals‌ ‌listed‌ ‌below.‌ ‌

‌

Date: ‌Apr‌ ‌15‌ ‌

Time: 7:00‌ ‌am

Location:

Cedars-Sinai‌ ‌

8700‌ ‌Beverly‌ ‌Blvd,‌ ‌

Los‌ ‌Angeles,‌ ‌CA‌ ‌

90048‌ ‌

Donors:

Tropical‌ ‌

Kaily‌ ‌and‌ ‌Adam‌ ‌Westbrook‌ ‌

Polisky‌ ‌Family‌ ‌

Nature’s‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌

Tropical Smoothie

Distribution‌ ‌

Location:‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌will‌ ‌receive‌ ‌boxes‌ ‌and‌ ‌Smoothie‌ ‌while‌ ‌driving‌ ‌out‌ ‌of‌ ‌

Parking‌ ‌Garage‌ ‌on‌ ‌S.‌ ‌Sherbourne‌ ‌Drive‌ ‌between‌ ‌3‌rd‌ ‌

Street‌ ‌and‌ ‌Gracie‌ ‌Allen‌ ‌Drive.‌ ‌Just‌ ‌west‌ ‌of‌ ‌S.‌ ‌San‌ ‌Vicente.‌ ‌

Map:‌ ‌https://bit.ly/2XuNP‌AE‌

Media Contact for hospital: Melissa: Vizcarra@cshs.org

office 323‐866‐8146 : mobile 719‐502‐5001 ‌

Date: April 16‌ ‌

Time: 7:00‌ ‌am‌ and ‌5:00‌ ‌pm‌ ‌

Location: Palm‌ ‌Beach‌ ‌Gardens‌ ‌Medical‌ ‌Center‌ ‌

Media: PBGMC‌ ‌will‌ ‌provide‌ ‌photos‌ ‌and‌ ‌videos‌ ‌to‌ ‌media‌ ‌and‌ ‌their‌ ‌outlets.‌ ‌

Contact‌ ‌Media‌ ‌relations‌ ‌or‌ ‌go‌ ‌to‌ ‌

https://www.faceb‌ook.com/PalmBeac‌hGardensMC/‌ ‌

Donors: Anonymous‌ ‌donor‌ ‌ ‌

Premier‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌

Foundation‌ ‌

Hospital Media Contact: Ryan‌ ‌Lieber‌ ‌Ryan.lieber@tenethealth.co‌m‌ ‌(561)308-9830‌ ‌

Date: April‌ ‌16‌ ‌ ‌

Time: 12:00‌ ‌pm‌ ‌

Location: National‌ ‌Jewish‌ ‌Health‌ ‌

1400‌ ‌Jackson‌ ‌Street,‌ ‌Denver,‌ ‌Colorado‌ ‌

‌

Distribution:‌ ‌Southside‌ ‌Building‌ ‌(where‌ ‌red‌ ‌arrows‌ is ‌‌indicated‌ ‌Human‌ ‌Resources)‌ ‌

Donors: Kaily‌ ‌and‌ ‌Adam‌ ‌Westbrook‌ ‌

Fresh‌ ‌Pack‌ ‌Produce, Local distributor‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌

Media contact for hospital: William‌ ‌Allstetter‌ ‌Allstetterw@njhealth.org‌ ‌

‌

Date: April‌ ‌16‌ ‌

Time: 7:00‌ ‌am‌ ‌

Location: Advocate‌ ‌Condell‌ ‌Medical‌ ‌Center‌ ‌

801‌ ‌S‌ ‌Milwaukee‌ ‌Ave‌

‌Libertyville,‌ ‌IL‌ ‌60048‌ ‌

‌

Follow‌ ‌Signs‌ ‌to‌ ‌receiving‌ ‌dock‌ ‌(2‌ ‌dock‌ ‌port)‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌rear‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌next‌ ‌to‌ ‌rear‌ ‌ED)‌ ‌

Donors:

Kaminski‌ ‌Charitable‌ ‌Trust‌ ‌

Get‌ ‌Fresh‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌

‌

Media contact for hospital: Carla‌ ‌Basiliere‌ ‌Carla.basiliere@aurora.org‌ ‌(920) 410-7780‌ ‌

Date: Apr‌ ‌16‌ ‌

Time: 7:00‌ ‌am‌ ‌

Location: Medstar‌ ‌Georgetown‌ ‌University‌ ‌Hospital‌ ‌

3800‌ ‌Reservoir‌ ‌Road,‌ ‌NW‌ ‌

Washington,‌ ‌DC‌ ‌

‌

Distribution Location Entrance‌ ‌3,‌ ‌Employee‌ ‌parking‌ ‌turnaround‌ ‌

‌

Donors:

The‌ ‌Ahearn‌ ‌Family‌ ‌

Keany‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌and‌ ‌Gourmet‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌

‌

‌

Media Contact: Debbie.astrate@gunet.georg‌etown.edu‌ ‌

703-731-9686

‌

Notes‌ ‌for‌ ‌Media:‌‌ ‌Representatives‌ ‌from‌ ‌each‌ ‌distributor,‌ ‌who‌ ‌are‌ ‌members‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌

Alliance,‌ ‌LLC‌ ‌network,‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌representative‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌on‌ ‌site‌ ‌to‌ ‌interview‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌deliveries‌ ‌

that‌ ‌are‌ ‌open‌ ‌to‌ ‌media.‌ ‌Events‌ ‌not‌ ‌open‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌public,‌ ‌hospitals‌ ‌will‌ ‌release‌ ‌photographs‌ ‌and‌ ‌

video.‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌and‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌President‌ ‌Melissa‌ ‌Ackerman‌ ‌is‌ ‌available‌ ‌for‌ ‌remote‌ ‌

interview‌ ‌to‌ ‌discuss‌ ‌the‌ ‌important‌ ‌role‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌has‌ ‌in‌ ‌keeping‌ ‌America’s‌ ‌supply‌ ‌chain‌ ‌

running.‌ ‌ ‌

As‌ ‌recommended‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌CDC,‌ ‌we‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌practicing‌ ‌social‌ ‌distancing‌ ‌and‌ ‌wearing‌ ‌personal‌ ‌face‌ ‌

coverings‌ ‌and‌ ‌ask‌ ‌that‌ ‌you‌ ‌practice‌ ‌accordingly.‌ ‌

Video:‌ ‌‌https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM‌‌ ‌B-roll‌ ‌and‌ ‌photos‌ ‌are‌ ‌also‌ ‌available.‌ ‌

Institutions‌ ‌and‌ ‌individuals‌ ‌who‌ ‌would‌ ‌like‌ ‌to‌ ‌collaborate‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌to‌ ‌provide‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Boxes‌ ‌should‌ ‌contact:‌ ‌‌Melissa@producealliance.com‌.‌ ‌If‌ ‌you‌ ‌would‌ ‌like‌ ‌to‌ ‌help‌ ‌fund‌ ‌the‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Box‌ ‌Project:‌ ‌Nourish‌ ‌Our‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌campaign‌ ‌to‌ ‌help‌ ‌delivery‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌frontline‌ ‌

responders‌ ‌in‌ ‌their‌ ‌community‌ ‌can‌ ‌contact:‌ ‌‌Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com‌ ‌

Media‌ ‌Contacts:‌‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance:‌ ‌Kim‌ ‌Fuller‌ ‌(202-590-3572)‌ ‌‌kimfuller924@gmail.com‌ ‌

About‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌:‌ ‌‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance,‌ ‌based‌ ‌in‌ ‌Chicago,‌ ‌Illinois,‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌national‌ ‌produce‌ ‌

distributor‌ ‌through‌ ‌its‌ ‌alliance‌ ‌of‌ ‌growers/shipper‌ ‌community,‌ ‌providing‌ ‌access‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌highest‌ ‌

quality‌ ‌of‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌produce.‌ ‌They‌ ‌specialize‌ ‌in‌ ‌category‌ ‌management‌ ‌services‌ ‌including‌ ‌

procurement,‌ ‌national‌ ‌distribution,‌ ‌information‌ ‌services,‌ ‌and‌ ‌food‌ ‌safety‌ ‌assurance‌ ‌to‌ ‌food‌ ‌

service‌ ‌clients‌ ‌across‌ ‌North‌ ‌America,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Caribbean‌ ‌and‌ ‌beyond.‌ ‌Additionally,‌ ‌they‌ ‌manage‌ ‌an‌ ‌

alliance‌ ‌of‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌fifty‌ ‌independently‌ ‌owned‌ ‌specialty‌ ‌distributors‌ ‌of‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌products‌ ‌with‌ ‌

combined‌ ‌produce‌ ‌sales‌ ‌of‌ ‌over‌ ‌$4‌ ‌billion‌ ‌annually‌.‌ ‌‌www.producealliance.com‌ ‌

About‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation:‌‌ ‌‌The‌ ‌PA‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌501‌ ‌(c)‌ ‌3‌ ‌comprised‌ ‌both‌ ‌of‌ ‌

monetary‌ ‌efforts‌ ‌and/or‌ ‌supplies‌ ‌donated‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌collective‌ ‌foundation‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌purpose‌ ‌of‌ ‌

contributing‌ ‌to‌ ‌charitable‌ ‌causes.‌ ‌

Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines Video



