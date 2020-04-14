Issued by Produce Alliance, LLC and Produce Alliance Foundation

Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Keeping‌ ‌Supply‌ ‌Chain‌ ‌Open‌ ‌Delivering‌‌ Produce‌ ‌Boxes‌ ‌to‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌

Produce Alliance Logo

Week‌ ‌Two‌ ‌of‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌B‌‌ox‌ ‌Project:‌ ‌Nourish‌ ‌Our‌ ‌Frontlines‌ to be held in LA, Palm Beach Gardens, Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‌
MEDIA‌ ‌ADVISORY‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Keeping‌ ‌Supply‌ ‌Chain‌ ‌Open‌ ‌by‌ ‌Delivering‌ ‌ ‌
Nutritious‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Boxes‌ ‌to‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌Healthcare‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌

Week‌ ‌Two‌ ‌of‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌B‌‌ox‌ ‌Project:‌ ‌Nourish‌ ‌Our‌ ‌Frontlines‌ ‌ ‌
to‌ ‌be‌ ‌held‌ ‌in‌ ‌LA,‌ ‌Palm‌ ‌Beach‌ ‌Gardens,‌ ‌Denver,‌ ‌Chicago‌ ‌and‌ ‌Washington,‌ ‌D.C.‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Alliance,‌ ‌LLC‌ ‌and‌ ‌their‌ ‌charity‌ ‌arm,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌
Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌and‌ ‌distributors‌ ‌will‌ ‌continue‌ ‌their‌ ‌national‌ ‌effort‌ ‌to‌ ‌keep‌ ‌the‌ ‌important‌ ‌
produce‌ ‌supply‌ ‌chain‌ ‌open‌ ‌and‌ ‌running‌ ‌by‌ ‌providing‌ ‌nutritious‌ ‌relief‌ ‌through‌ ‌distributing‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌
produce‌ ‌boxes‌ ‌to‌ ‌five‌ ‌communities‌ ‌across‌ ‌the‌ ‌country.‌ ‌On‌ ‌April‌ ‌15‌ ‌and‌ ‌16,‌ ‌frontline‌ ‌medical‌ ‌
responders‌ ‌in‌ ‌Los‌ ‌Angeles‌,‌ ‌‌Palm‌ ‌Beach‌ ‌Gardens,‌ ‌Denver,‌ ‌Chicago‌ ‌and‌ ‌Washington,‌ ‌D.C.‌ ‌who‌ ‌
are‌ ‌working‌ ‌excruciating‌ ‌hours‌ ‌to‌ ‌help‌ ‌stave‌ ‌off‌ ‌the‌ ‌crushing‌ ‌wave‌ ‌of‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌cases‌ ‌will‌ ‌
receive‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌produce‌ ‌box‌ ‌when‌ ‌they‌ ‌leave‌ ‌their‌ ‌shift.‌ ‌

The‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌has‌ ‌already‌ ‌conducted‌ ‌a‌ ‌pilot‌ ‌delivery‌ ‌effort‌ ‌at‌ ‌Illinois‌ ‌Masonic‌ ‌Hospital‌ ‌in‌ ‌
Chicago‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌national‌ ‌kickoff‌ ‌was‌ ‌held‌ ‌at‌ ‌Children’s‌ ‌National‌ ‌in‌ ‌Washington,‌ ‌D.C.‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌
Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌and‌ ‌its‌ ‌donors‌ ‌have‌ ‌to‌ ‌date‌ ‌been‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌deliver‌ ‌almost‌ ‌500‌ ‌produce‌ ‌boxes‌ ‌
to‌ ‌front‌ ‌line‌ ‌medical‌ ‌workers‌ ‌and‌ ‌will‌ ‌continue‌ ‌to‌ ‌delivery‌ ‌to‌ ‌those‌ ‌workers‌ ‌who‌ ‌are‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌fight‌ ‌to‌ ‌
help‌ ‌keep‌ ‌America‌ ‌safe.‌ ‌This‌ ‌week‌ ‌the‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌deliveries‌ ‌from‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Box‌ ‌Project‌ ‌will‌ ‌
have‌ ‌served‌ ‌over‌ ‌2000‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌workers.‌ ‌An‌ ‌added‌ ‌by-product‌ ‌of‌ ‌this‌ ‌effort‌ ‌is‌ ‌keeping‌ ‌the‌ ‌
supply‌ ‌working‌ ‌in‌ ‌multiple‌ ‌industries,‌ ‌preventing‌ ‌businesses‌ ‌and‌ ‌farms‌ ‌from‌ ‌shutting‌ ‌down‌ ‌and‌ ‌
allowing‌ ‌people‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌good‌ ‌during‌ ‌times‌ ‌of‌ ‌crisis.‌ ‌ ‌
Project‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Box:‌ ‌Nourish‌ ‌Our‌ ‌Frontlines‌ ‌was‌ ‌made‌ ‌possible‌ ‌through‌ ‌the‌ ‌generous‌ ‌donation‌ ‌
to‌ ‌the‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌by‌ ‌individuals‌ ‌listed‌ ‌below.‌ ‌

Date: ‌Apr‌ ‌15‌ ‌
Time: 7:00‌ ‌am
Location:
Cedars-Sinai‌ ‌
8700‌ ‌Beverly‌ ‌Blvd,‌ ‌
Los‌ ‌Angeles,‌ ‌CA‌ ‌
90048‌ ‌

Donors:
Tropical‌ ‌
Kaily‌ ‌and‌ ‌Adam‌ ‌Westbrook‌ ‌
Polisky‌ ‌Family‌ ‌
Nature’s‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌
Tropical Smoothie

Distribution‌ ‌
Location:‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌will‌ ‌receive‌ ‌boxes‌ ‌and‌ ‌Smoothie‌ ‌while‌ ‌driving‌ ‌out‌ ‌of‌ ‌
Parking‌ ‌Garage‌ ‌on‌ ‌S.‌ ‌Sherbourne‌ ‌Drive‌ ‌between‌ ‌3‌rd‌ ‌
Street‌ ‌and‌ ‌Gracie‌ ‌Allen‌ ‌Drive.‌ ‌Just‌ ‌west‌ ‌of‌ ‌S.‌ ‌San‌ ‌Vicente.‌ ‌
Map:‌ ‌https://bit.ly/2XuNP‌AE‌
Media Contact for hospital: Melissa: Vizcarra@cshs.org
office 323‐866‐8146 : mobile 719‐502‐5001 ‌

Date: April 16‌ ‌
Time: 7:00‌ ‌am‌ and ‌5:00‌ ‌pm‌ ‌
Location: Palm‌ ‌Beach‌ ‌Gardens‌ ‌Medical‌ ‌Center‌ ‌
Media: PBGMC‌ ‌will‌ ‌provide‌ ‌photos‌ ‌and‌ ‌videos‌ ‌to‌ ‌media‌ ‌and‌ ‌their‌ ‌outlets.‌ ‌
Contact‌ ‌Media‌ ‌relations‌ ‌or‌ ‌go‌ ‌to‌ ‌
https://www.faceb‌ook.com/PalmBeac‌hGardensMC/‌

Donors: Anonymous‌ ‌donor‌ ‌ ‌
Premier‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌
Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌
Foundation‌ ‌

Hospital Media Contact: Ryan‌ ‌Lieber‌ ‌Ryan.lieber@tenethealth.co‌m‌ ‌(561)308-9830‌ ‌

Date: April‌ ‌16‌ ‌ ‌
Time: 12:00‌ ‌pm‌ ‌
Location: National‌ ‌Jewish‌ ‌Health‌ ‌
1400‌ ‌Jackson‌ ‌Street,‌ ‌Denver,‌ ‌Colorado‌ ‌

Distribution:‌ ‌Southside‌ ‌Building‌ ‌(where‌ ‌red‌ ‌arrows‌ is ‌‌indicated‌ ‌Human‌ ‌Resources)‌ ‌

Donors: Kaily‌ ‌and‌ ‌Adam‌ ‌Westbrook‌ ‌
Fresh‌ ‌Pack‌ ‌Produce, Local distributor‌ ‌
Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌
Media contact for hospital: William‌ ‌Allstetter‌ ‌Allstetterw@njhealth.org‌ ‌

Date: April‌ ‌16‌ ‌
Time: 7:00‌ ‌am‌ ‌
Location: Advocate‌ ‌Condell‌ ‌Medical‌ ‌Center‌ ‌
801‌ ‌S‌ ‌Milwaukee‌ ‌Ave‌
‌Libertyville,‌ ‌IL‌ ‌60048‌ ‌

Follow‌ ‌Signs‌ ‌to‌ ‌receiving‌ ‌dock‌ ‌(2‌ ‌dock‌ ‌port)‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌rear‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌next‌ ‌to‌ ‌rear‌ ‌ED)‌ ‌

Donors:
Kaminski‌ ‌Charitable‌ ‌Trust‌ ‌
Get‌ ‌Fresh‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌
Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌

Media contact for hospital: Carla‌ ‌Basiliere‌ ‌Carla.basiliere@aurora.org‌ ‌(920) 410-7780‌ ‌

Date: Apr‌ ‌16‌ ‌
Time: 7:00‌ ‌am‌ ‌
Location: Medstar‌ ‌Georgetown‌ ‌University‌ ‌Hospital‌ ‌
3800‌ ‌Reservoir‌ ‌Road,‌ ‌NW‌ ‌
Washington,‌ ‌DC‌ ‌

Distribution Location Entrance‌ ‌3,‌ ‌Employee‌ ‌parking‌ ‌turnaround‌ ‌

Donors:
The‌ ‌Ahearn‌ ‌Family‌ ‌
Keany‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌and‌ ‌Gourmet‌ ‌
Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌


Media Contact: Debbie.astrate@gunet.georg‌etown.edu‌ ‌
703-731-9686

Notes‌ ‌for‌ ‌Media:‌‌ ‌Representatives‌ ‌from‌ ‌each‌ ‌distributor,‌ ‌who‌ ‌are‌ ‌members‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌
Alliance,‌ ‌LLC‌ ‌network,‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌representative‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌on‌ ‌site‌ ‌to‌ ‌interview‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌deliveries‌ ‌
that‌ ‌are‌ ‌open‌ ‌to‌ ‌media.‌ ‌Events‌ ‌not‌ ‌open‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌public,‌ ‌hospitals‌ ‌will‌ ‌release‌ ‌photographs‌ ‌and‌ ‌
video.‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌and‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌President‌ ‌Melissa‌ ‌Ackerman‌ ‌is‌ ‌available‌ ‌for‌ ‌remote‌ ‌
interview‌ ‌to‌ ‌discuss‌ ‌the‌ ‌important‌ ‌role‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌has‌ ‌in‌ ‌keeping‌ ‌America’s‌ ‌supply‌ ‌chain‌ ‌
running.‌ ‌ ‌

As‌ ‌recommended‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌CDC,‌ ‌we‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌practicing‌ ‌social‌ ‌distancing‌ ‌and‌ ‌wearing‌ ‌personal‌ ‌face‌ ‌
coverings‌ ‌and‌ ‌ask‌ ‌that‌ ‌you‌ ‌practice‌ ‌accordingly.‌ ‌

Video:‌ ‌‌https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM‌‌ ‌B-roll‌ ‌and‌ ‌photos‌ ‌are‌ ‌also‌ ‌available.‌ ‌

Institutions‌ ‌and‌ ‌individuals‌ ‌who‌ ‌would‌ ‌like‌ ‌to‌ ‌collaborate‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌to‌ ‌provide‌ ‌
Produce‌ ‌Boxes‌ ‌should‌ ‌contact:‌ ‌‌Melissa@producealliance.com‌.‌ ‌If‌ ‌you‌ ‌would‌ ‌like‌ ‌to‌ ‌help‌ ‌fund‌ ‌the‌ ‌

Produce‌ ‌Box‌ ‌Project:‌ ‌Nourish‌ ‌Our‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌campaign‌ ‌to‌ ‌help‌ ‌delivery‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌frontline‌ ‌
responders‌ ‌in‌ ‌their‌ ‌community‌ ‌can‌ ‌contact:‌ ‌‌Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com‌ ‌

Media‌ ‌Contacts:‌‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance:‌ ‌Kim‌ ‌Fuller‌ ‌(202-590-3572)‌ ‌‌kimfuller924@gmail.com‌ ‌

About‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌:‌ ‌‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance,‌ ‌based‌ ‌in‌ ‌Chicago,‌ ‌Illinois,‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌national‌ ‌produce‌ ‌
distributor‌ ‌through‌ ‌its‌ ‌alliance‌ ‌of‌ ‌growers/shipper‌ ‌community,‌ ‌providing‌ ‌access‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌highest‌ ‌
quality‌ ‌of‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌produce.‌ ‌They‌ ‌specialize‌ ‌in‌ ‌category‌ ‌management‌ ‌services‌ ‌including‌ ‌
procurement,‌ ‌national‌ ‌distribution,‌ ‌information‌ ‌services,‌ ‌and‌ ‌food‌ ‌safety‌ ‌assurance‌ ‌to‌ ‌food‌ ‌
service‌ ‌clients‌ ‌across‌ ‌North‌ ‌America,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Caribbean‌ ‌and‌ ‌beyond.‌ ‌Additionally,‌ ‌they‌ ‌manage‌ ‌an‌ ‌
alliance‌ ‌of‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌fifty‌ ‌independently‌ ‌owned‌ ‌specialty‌ ‌distributors‌ ‌of‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌products‌ ‌with‌ ‌
combined‌ ‌produce‌ ‌sales‌ ‌of‌ ‌over‌ ‌$4‌ ‌billion‌ ‌annually‌.‌ ‌‌www.producealliance.com‌ ‌

About‌ ‌Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Foundation:‌‌ ‌‌The‌ ‌PA‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌501‌ ‌(c)‌ ‌3‌ ‌comprised‌ ‌both‌ ‌of‌ ‌
monetary‌ ‌efforts‌ ‌and/or‌ ‌supplies‌ ‌donated‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌collective‌ ‌foundation‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌purpose‌ ‌of‌ ‌
contributing‌ ‌to‌ ‌charitable‌ ‌causes.‌ ‌

Kimberly Fuller
Ms.
+1 202-590-3572
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines Video

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Kimberly Fuller
Ms.
+1 202-590-3572
Share This Story
produce in box for Produce Box Project

Produce Box

hildren's Hospital Workers quickly gather produce boxes delivered by Produce Alliance and Keany Produce and Gourmet

Company Details
Produce Alliance, LLC and Produce Alliance Foundation
1000 Lexington Drive, Suite 201
Buffalo Grove, Illinois, 60089
United States
+1 202-590-3572
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Produce‌ ‌Alliance‌ ‌Keeping‌ ‌Supply‌ ‌Chain‌ ‌Open‌ ‌Delivering‌‌ Produce‌ ‌Boxes‌ ‌to‌ ‌Frontline‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌
Produce Alliance Keeping Supply Chain Open by Delivering Nutritious Produce Boxes to Frontline Healthcare Workers
Produce Alliance and PA Foundation Support Hospital Staff with a Fresh, Nutritious Produce Box
View All Stories From This Author