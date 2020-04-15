EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Huawei Technologies 5G Massive MIMO 64T64R AAU

Latest DNA-I Teardown Report First in Series on 5G Massive MIMO AAUs; AAU Design Architecture Provides Insights into High Volume Manufacturability

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce a new report to its DesigN Analysis-Infrastructure (DNA-I) research series. The DNA-I series focuses on radio access network equipment teardown reports. These reports provide invaluable insight into the design philosophies and architectures for the major radio equipment OEMs as well as a full bill of materials (BOM) for major semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) and passive component products and suppliers.

The new report is on a Huawei Technologies 5G NR 64T64R massive MIMO active antenna unit (AAU), the AAU5613, which supports the n78 (3.5GHz) frequency band. The unit is targeted for the Chinese 5G NR market with a RF power output of 200 watts and employs Huawei Technologies unique Cellular Liquid Cooler thermal technology.

“Everything associated with the design and manufacturing of the AAU by Huawei supports the fact it is the number one supplier of AAU shipments worldwide. The RF filter and antenna array subsystems use advanced technologies well beyond those of its competitors for similar generation AAU products,” says Lum.



About EJL Wireless Research

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem. The firm's wireless infrastructure research focuses on vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including telecommunication standards evolution, global and regional regulatory issues, spectrum availability, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure equipment vendors. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, and RF subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research believes it has a corporate responsibility, both local and international, in giving back to the community. Please visit our website for more information about the charitable organizations it supports at: http://www.ejlwireless.com/corporate_responsibility.html.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has over 25 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street. The company is headquartered in Half Moon Bay, CA. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s website at www.ejlwireless.com.



