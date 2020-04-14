Dyanne Potter Voegtlin of Potter's Daughter to Perform at Uncancelled Music Festival

Dyanne Potter Voegtlin at Uncancelled Music Festival

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art Rock & Jazz Folk Fusion artist Dyanne Potter Voegtlin of Potter's Daughter will perform at The Uncancelled Music Festival on Sunday April 19th, 2020 at 5pm. The virtual stage is hosted by The Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway NJ.Proceeds from the festival go to the artists and venues to help keep them going during this unprecedented crisis. A portion of the proceeds from each show will be donated to the Recording Academy’s emergency financial assistance program, MusiCares. Dyanne is donating 100% of her proceeds to MusiCares.Dyanne is a classically trained virtuosic pianist and keyboard player, her vocals are hauntingly ethereal. Potter’s Daughter, a Melodic Revolution Records Artist, is known for their unique mix of Progressive Folk vocal music and instrumental Prog Fusion. They recently completed a tour of the northeastern United States with fellow MRR Artist, Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius, and Dark Beauty. One of today’s most interesting artists, Potter’s Daughter is comprised of Dyanne Potter Voegtlin (piano, keyboards, vocals), Amit Chatterjee (guitar), Jan-Christian Voegtlin (bass), and Patrick Carmichael (drums).Quotes:“…just beautiful..I love your voice, and chord progressions are sublime” - Jon Anderson (lead singer of progressive rock band, Yes)“…Great writing and performing. Absolutely beautiful and rich music…brilliant, poetic, fresh…” - Grammy Award winning composer and arranger Lee Johnson (The Grateful Dead Symphony)Potter's Daughter Online:Website: https://pottersdaughterband.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PottersDaughterBand/ MRR Artist Profile: https://mrrmusic.com/potters-daughter/ Listen // Buy // & Share:Amazon: amzn.to/2qsUdKnBandcamp: bit.ly/2Mqk1PMCD Baby: bit.ly/33JPG4EiTunes: apple.co/2P1hTQmSpotify: spoti.fi/35O57uoMedia & Booking:pottersdaughterband@gmail.comLabel Contact:Nick Katonanick@melodicrevolution.comMelodic Revolution Records ● 1705 Edgewater Drive ● Box 540212 ● Orlando, Florida ● 32854-0212Press inquiries:



