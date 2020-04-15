Sopheon Introduces COVID-19 Disruption Response Offering with Microsoft® Teams

Work-from-Home Innovation Teams Are Provided New Experience

With growing client adoption of Microsoft Teams we felt urgency to quickly extend additional support to streamline communication within their remote innovation teams and between other stakeholders.” — Andy Michuda, CEO, Sopheon

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, today makes available a new Accolade® capability for innovation teams to streamline communication across the enterprise via Microsoft Teams chat, meetings and video calls.

Due to global shelter-in-place orders, most innovation teams are now working from home. To accommodate these remote employees, many organizations have dramatically increased their adoption of communication tools such as Microsoft Teams.

In a recent blog post Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, reported a 200% increase in minutes spent in Microsoft Teams meetings per day. The ability, therefore, to easily initiate real-time and secure Microsoft Teams communications directly from within Sopheon’s Accolade platform aids swift communication between dispersed innovation team members and eases the solicitation of information from additional stakeholders outside of the direct project teams, in effect extending the communication across the enterprise to get timely reports that affect COVID-19 response decisions. This aligns with the need that Spataro pointed to in his post, that “now, more than ever, it is important to help connect more people and keep more organizations up and running with secure tools.”

“We recognize the growing adoption of Microsoft Teams by many of our customers and felt it was important to bring this capability forward quickly to help customers more easily navigate the challenges of maintaining business operations while keeping employees safe,” said Sopheon CEO Andy Michuda.“As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we look forward to extending Accolade support to the extended Microsoft community.”

Accolade operates as a decision-support platform for many industry leaders such as PepsiCo, Honeywell, P&G and BASF in the development of winning new products, business transformation and continual improvement in a market consistently disrupted by digitalization and now further by the pandemic.

Earlier in April Sopheon released the Accolade Disruption Response Toolkit, which allows companies to re-evaluate their business and re-balance investments based on external impacts of the pandemic.

To learn more about how Sopheon and its flagship decision-support platform, Accolade, are transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.



ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Performance solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.



