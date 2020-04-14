Produce Alliance, along with Keany Produce and Gourmet deliver produce boxes to Children's National.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Produce Alliance Keeping Supply Chain Open by Delivering

Nutritious Produce Boxes to Frontline Healthcare Workers

Produce Alliance, LLC and their charity arm, the Produce Alliance Foundation and distributors will continue their national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief through distributing fresh produce boxes to five communities across the country. On April 15 frontline medical responders in Los Angeles as well as in Palm Beach Gardens, Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C. who are working excruciating hours to help stave off the crushing wave of COVID-19 cases will receive a special produce box when they leave their shift.

The Produce Alliance has already conducted a pilot delivery effort at Illinois Masonic Hospital in Chicago and the national kickoff was held at Children’s National in Washington, D.C. Produce Alliance Foundation and its donors have to date been able to deliver almost 500 produce boxes to front line medical workers and will continue to delivery to those workers who are in the fight to help keep America safe. This week the total number of deliveries from Produce Box Project will have served over 2000 Frontline workers. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.

Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donation to the Produce Alliance Foundation by individuals listed below.

Date : Wednesday, April 15

Time: 7:00 am

Institution : Cedars- Sinai

Address for Media, parking and box distribution

8700 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Distribution Location: Parking Garage on S. Sherbourne Drive between 3rd Street and Gracie Allen

Drive. Just west of S. San Vicente. Boxes will be distributed when workers drive out of garage.

Map: https://bit.ly/2XuNPAE

Donors

Kaily and Adam Westbrook

Polisky Family

Nature’s Produce

Produce Alliance Foundation



Notes for Media: Representatives from each distributor, who are members of the Produce Alliance, LLC network, and a hospital representative will be on site to interview at the deliveries that are open to media. Produce Alliance and Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for remote interview to discuss the important role Produce Alliance has in keeping America’s supply chain running.

As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face coverings and ask that you practice accordingly.

Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM B-roll and photos are also available.

Institutions and individuals who would like to collaborate with the Produce Alliance to provide Produce Boxes should contact: Melissa@producealliance.com. If you would like to help fund the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign to help delivery to the frontline responders in their community can contact: Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com

Media Contacts: Produce Alliance: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.com

Cedars-Sinai: newsroom@cshs.org



About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to food service clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes.

