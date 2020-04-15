SKYRE Develops Advanced Oxygen Concentration Module to Deliver Oxygen for Patients With Compromised Respiratory Systems.

Oxygen Concentrator Prototype Design

The SKYRE Oxygen Concentration Module (OCM) efficiently generates medical-grade oxygen from ambient air

SKYRE is working to scale the proven, OCM platform for commercial medical applications, but we can’t do it alone. We need to quickly find the right financial, manufacturing and distribution partners.” — Dr. Trent Molter, CEO

E. HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKYRE is developing a system that concentrates oxygen from air to supply medical-grade oxygen to meet the needs of COVID–19 patients that are now being treated in hallways, over-crowded hospital facilities, makeshift hospitals and triage centers.SKYRE’s OCM is a game-changer backed by NASA beginning (3) years ago. It is a system built to make pure oxygen from spacecraft cabin air with the intended use for medical traumas on decade-long space missions. An extension of SKYRE's leading electro-chemical technology found in the H2RENEW™, the OCM is a proven and elegant solution that meets multiple needs in a very efficient manner.“We’ve spoken with doctors, nurses and hospital facilities managers about their current need for oxygen supply given the sharp influx of COVID-19 patients,” says Dr. Trent Molter, CEO. “Many patients require oxygen and those that are most severely stricken must be put on ventilators. Oxygen is currently being supplied from bottles or from oxygen piped to hospital rooms. With patients now being treated in hallways, in tent facilities and those with compromised lung function being discharged, the need for alternate oxygen supply has never been greater.”The OCM is a small, solid-state system (no moving parts) that administers oxygen to meet the respiratory needs of an individual patient and can plug in to an ordinary electrical outlet. Because it is solid state, this unit has the potential to offer higher reliability than outdated pressure swing adsorption models on the market.The home oxygen use market is changing as the cost of delivery of cumbersome oxygen cylinders increases and the reimbursement for oxygen continues to decrease. Conversely, according to a market research study published by Grand View Research in April, 2019, the global medical oxygen concentrators market size was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% over a 7-year period. Increasing prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and technological advancements were the key factors driving this market.SKYRE’s solid-state Oxygen Concentrator will serve as a low-cost, efficient, and portable oxygen generation system for use in hospital settings. It can also be used in home applications where patients have respiratory conditions, such as COPD, which greatly benefit from in-home oxygen.“One of the major factors driving the market for portable oxygen concentrators include the ability of the device to provide oxygen under all circumstances,” says Dr. Trent Molter, CEO. “We originally developed the technology behind the OCM as part of the critical and central element of advanced life support systems relied upon to keep people alive in space, under the harshest conditions and circumstances. With the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, SKYRE is working to scale the OCM platform for commercial medical applications, but we can’t do it alone. We need to quickly find the right financial, manufacturing and distribution partners to get them to those who desperately need them. The technology is proven and we’re confident that our OCM will result in success of the life-saving missions right here on Earth, but time is of the essence.”About SKYRE: Founded in 2007 as Sustainable Innovations and rebranded in 2018, SKYRE uses a proven, patented electrochemical technology to build innovative clean energy products that deliver breakthrough efficiency and are socially responsible. SKYRE’s products create economic opportunity for companies and contribute to global environmental sustainability by solving some of the world’s most challenging and pressing resource and energy problems.



