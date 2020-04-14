Catalyst Chooses Softil Technology for DHS LMR/MCPTT Interworking Gateway and Dispatch Consoles

Robin Grier, President Catalyst Communications Technologies

Pioneering communications gateway IntelliLink providing first MCPTT voice interoperability bridge between LTE and LMR systems

FOREST (VA) AND TEL AVIV, USA AND ISRAEL, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Control over IP solutions provider Catalyst Communications Technologies and the world’s leading enabler of mission-critical communications (MCC or MCX) Softil today jointly announce that Softil’s BEEHD technology has been selected to build Catalyst’s IntelliLink™ Interworking solutions as well as Dispatch Consoles for FirstNet™ and other standards-based MCX networks around the world.

First responders currently rely upon Land Mobile Radio (LMR) analog and digital radios to communicate in the field. Radios offer familiar simplicity and reliability when it comes to emergency communications. While MCX technologies offer much greater capabilities, enriching traditionally voice push to talk communications with video, message chat and file exchange, the transition from radio communications to MCX communications will not be instantaneous.

As with any new technology, it will require time for first responders to migrate to MCX technologies. Switching to MCX will also require investments by first responder organizations. A transitional bridge between LMR and MCX allows first responders to start using new MCX technologies gradually without abandoning previous investments.

Intellilink™ Interworking solutions are that bridge and the first in the emerging MCX landscape. They have been developed by the Catalyst and Softil teams under a contract to Catalyst from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) under its Small Business Innovation and Research program.

“Catalyst chose Softil as its technology partner for the DHS program following careful analysis of available MCX-enabling solutions and we concluded that Softil’s BEEHD SDK solution was clearly ahead of the competition,” says Catalyst’s President, Robin Grier. “Our teams have since collaborated closely to develop our IntelliLink Interworking Solution in just a handful of months.”

“Enabling interworking communications between First Responders using existing public safety LMR radios and those using mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) compliant devices on the new FirstNet™ National Public Safety Broadband Network is a win-win for all involved in public safety,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “The pioneering IntelliLink™ solution is an accelerator for widespread deployments of 3GPP standards-based MCX networks.”

Softil’s BEEHD technology is a cross-platform client framework designed for chipset vendors, device manufacturers, system integrators, application developers and service providers to develop IP-based mission-critical voice and video communications over LTE (VoLTE and ViLTE) solutions.

Catalyst’s Dispatch Consoles are FirstNet™ ready and allow dispatchers to control interworking between LMR and LTE/MCPTT talk groups through an intuitive graphical user interface.

About Catalyst Communications Technologies

Catalyst Communications Technologies markets Radio Control over IP technology for the Critical Communications Industry and is a force for change in the effort to bring Internet-derived technologies into Critical Communications applications. Catalyst focuses on products that leverage standard Windows®-based computers to reduce cost and increase the efficiency of network operators and end users. Catalyst’s extensive product line significantly enhances modern and legacy dispatch communications systems by seamlessly bridging wireless and wireline communications networks for network-based interoperability. Visit https://www.catcomtec.com/

About Softil

Softil is today’s de-facto IP communications leader and enabler for more than 800 corporations across the globe. Its technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP with a wide range of embedded technologies and testing solutions, combining our unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks, including IMS, Diameter, SIP and H.323, as well as its state-of-the-art BEEHD client framework, provide the core technology behind the rich media applications and products of today’s Enterprise, IMS/VoLTE, and Mission Critical communications industry, greatly simplifies their development, and ensures earliest time-to-market. For further information, visit https://www.softil.com.

