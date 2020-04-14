Evan Shapiro and Guy Nickerson Join Fotis Georgiadis for a Sit Down Interview

Guy Nickerson, Founder and CEO of Remedy Television + Branded Evan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of O(1) Labs, the team behind Coda Protocol

Evan Shapiro on the future of Blockchain and Guy Nickerson on resilience.

The dream of the decentralized Web envisioned by many technologists will not become a reality without developers building dapps for every facet of digital life.” — Evan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of O(1) Labs, Coda Protocol team

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Recent interviews with some powerhouse individuals has Fotis Georgiadis at the forefront of branding and image creation. Bringing his expertise as an interviewer and branding specialist to help cement a new direction for blockchain technology (Coda Protocol), an excerpt of the interview with Evan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of O(1) Labs, the team behind Coda Protocol, is further down on this release. We start with Guy Nickerson and resilience:Guy Nickerson, Founder and CEO of Remedy Television + BrandedWe would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?I mentioned earlier that I grew up in a military family, where we moved every three years. As a kid, that means walking away from best friends and familiar surroundings and starting from scratch, no questions asked and no input on the decision. You can choose to handle that two ways. You can either sulk, or see it as an opportunity to grow, meet new people and see new places. I always felt this background made me fairly well adjusted. Next, I had hard work drilled into me from day one. So, when things don’t go right, I’m equipped to roll with the punches, roll up my sleeves and fix things.When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?Being a sports fan, I’m constantly inspired by people who have overcome hardships most of us could never imagine accomplishing their goals and setting an example for others. Athletes Tony Dungy and Warwick Dunn are just amazing inspirations for their resilience. Also, JK Rowling is someone who has really embodied overcoming hardship with lifechanging results.Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us?As a kid that grew up with dyslexia, I never quite caught on as a student. With no path for college, being told I couldn’t do something was the norm. The upside was that, without much external support or guidance, I quickly realized that I was in charge of my destiny. This also helped me appreciate even the smallest of opportunities as a success. Read the rest here Evan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of O(1) Labs, the team behind Coda ProtocolHow have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?It’s my belief that the biggest improvements to the world happen through people sharing and working to put into the world their values. The end of the Cold War spurred the growth of democratic governments around the world, which brought the values of freedom and tolerance to the forefront of the global consciousness. In recent years we’ve seen a rollback of democracies as many governments turn towards authoritarianism to cement power. The reaction to overt centralization of power will be a movement towards decentralization and community-powered systems. I believe that our protocol, by embodying the values of inclusivity and individual empowerment, is doing its part in furthering the newest value shift that will hopefully improve the lives of millions of people around the globe.What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)Here are three takeaways I’ve learned from my experience running O(1) Labs, the team behind Coda Protocol.Running a company can be incredibly rewarding — As an engineer by education, I had to learn this.Successes and failures do not follow any particular order — Sometimes everything is great all at once, and at other times it feels like everything is on fire. The important thing is to not take it personally and to keep doing your best.Though you can’t predict the future, if you keep moving the ball forward, you will achieve more than you expected, even if your accomplishments are different from your original goal — Our team has found answers to many technical problems, from which consensus mechanism to deploy, to the creation of the Snarketplace. I couldn’t have anticipated the answers to these technical quandaries prior to doing the hard work of iterating solutions and experimenting with our team. As nice as it would be to have a hint of our technical journey in advance, if developing a new system to power the decentralized web was easy, our entire economy would already be different. 