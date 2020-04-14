Dreamers Speak Openly with Candice Georgiadis

Jolina Li, founder of BuzzyBooth Anahita Dalmia, co-founder of the company Alterea Linas Ceikus, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Tinggly Candice Georgiadis

Please pursue what calls to you and pursue it relentlessly. Each person truly is unique with values, skills, interests, and personalities.” — Anahita Dalmia, co-founder of the company Alterea

Jolina Li, founder of BuzzyBoothIn your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?Most photo booths act exclusively as photo booths. Most marketing options for local businesses require a lot of effort and manpower on behalf of the business. By combining the incentive of a photo booth with modern marketing tactics, BuzzyBooth helps local businesses get their customers to willingly opt into a series of messages that help the local businesses retain their customers and convert them into evangelists.Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?I had friends who didn’t think that BuzzyBooth would go very far. I had entrepreneur friends in my inner circle who didn’t expect me to make it. I had friends who pulled me aside a few years in and said, “Wow, for a moment there, I didn’t think you would make it past a year, but you’re still going.”In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong?We’ve come a long way in just three and a half short years. We were recently ranked #106 in Inc 5000’s fastest-growing companies. We have BuzzyBooths in almost every state in the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska. There are even BuzzyBooths in Germany, Mexico, and Japan! It’s exciting to see where humble beginnings and a little creativity can take you, and we’re just getting started.None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?I guess I would say, my parents and my fiancé. My parents owned a restaurant, and I helped out with their business growing up. That definitely had a huge impact on my journey as an entrepreneur. They also helped me pay for my first photo booth business in college which partially gave me the idea for BuzzyBooth. My fiancé is also an entrepreneur and huge support. We’re able to learn through each other’s experiences. Complete your reading and insight from Jolina Li here Anahita Dalmia, co-founder of the company AltereaBased on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)Log great successes — If you’ve overcome a hard situation, make note of it. Put in a list, a journal entry, a letter. Whatever. Just have something to refer to when you remember feeling hopeless and save the proof that you overcame it. I always look back upon Bizarre and no matter how difficult a situation gets, I remind myself I have a lot more now. I have my experience. A team. Typically, even a budget. I think about the most difficult decision I have had to make — when we got offered the mall as a venue the only available dates were right after my trip to New York and in the middle of my teammate’s exams. I had to choose whether I would take the venue and risk losing half the team or refuse it with the risk that we wouldn’t get another venue. I chose to take that mall, it wasn’t easy but the event happened. Nobody can take my past successes away from me, they didn’t come easy and neither will the future successes. But I’ve made it this far, and it’s an uphill journey from here.“The War Isn’t Over Until I’ve Won” philosophy — No matter what, I find if you broaden your goal then your failure doesn’t seem like a full stop. The Halloween Maze turned into Bizarre, but we needed to reconsider what was important to us and reevaluate how to achieve that with a different approach. Even as we approach clients and teammates now when things don’t work out, we just shift our goal which makes the defeat softer.Find people to be accountable to — At least I personally find it really, really hard to be accountable to just myself. Having the team there keeps me on track. Suddenly, I am not responsible for my own success and failure but also to those who believe in me and trust me. This increases the stakes substantially and pushes me a lot further despite what anybody else might say. Be sure to check out the complete interview here Linas Ceikus, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at TingglyHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?It happens all the time. A natural part of starting a new business is sharing the idea with friends and family before eventually embarking on the journey. I’ve started a number of businesses, and I always faced strong skepticism. But this is especially true of my two most important projects, Lasvalaikio Dovanos and Tinggly.Laisvalaikio Dovanos, which stands for leisure gifts in Lithuanian, eventually became the largest experience gifting company in the Baltics, with presence also in Poland and Finland. But when I started my first experiences company, loads of people claimed it would not be possible to create an experience gift business that could be built with clients from the Baltics. Experiences such as hot air balloon rides or supercar driving were seen as unnecessary luxuries.At the time the economies in Eastern Europe were transitioning, incomes were still low. But they were growing. With that growth, I sensed an opportunity. I could feel that, like with myself, people would want to use their additional income to enrich their lives with experiences, and not just things.My first hire laughed at me during the interview. He said it would never work. Imagine that, during the interview, the guy said the idea was stupid. Despite his skepticism, and perhaps taking it as a personal challenge, I took a chance on him and hired him. I also challenged him to believe in me, and in the end, he helped grow the company for several years. It was fun to remind him of his thoughts at the interview with every year that we grew.Then came Tinggly, which constituted a much more global approach. By starting in the Baltics I was able to expand, grow, learn and evolve. Building Tinggly from scratch was also a big challenge. And, again, most I talked to said that to build an international business from Lithuania was nigh on impossible. But I knew it was worth a shot.It’s funny how if I’d listened to this initial resistance I would never have started out with my first project in the Baltics. Later, I would not have started Tinggly.I think there’s a lesson there for all of us when people tell us our ideas are crazy. 