BlackFin Group Launches COVID-19 Lender Support Program

BlackFin Group COVID-19 Lender Support

Program provides 10 hours free advisory consulting to leadership teams at mortgage lenders nationwide.

We want to be here for the industry at a time when they need us most.” — Keith Kemph President & CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Management consulting firm, BlackFin Group, who specializes in mortgage banking, is launching a COVID-19 Lender Support Program. The program provides up to 10 hours of expert advisory support to a mortgage lender. The Lender Support Program assists mortgage lenders with the identification and development of business strategies to more effectively cope with the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic. Mortgage lending is critical to the overall US economy and BlackFin Group recognizes that each lender is facing unique and unprecedented challenges navigating the hurdles brought on by COVID-19 and the unintended consequences of the recent federal stimulus package. The Lender Support Program is available now and currently has no expiration date.Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin Group, says, “unfortunately, COVID-19 is impacting every aspect of mortgage lending. And, when considering Mortgage lending is historically recognized by Wall-Street as the backbone to the US economy, coupled by the fact that one U.S. mortgage loan requires the single largest data set and compliance requirements to complete a transaction – in the world; leadership at mortgage lenders nationwide are facing unprecedented challenges. Added to those complexities, lenders are now called on to triage, process, and close each mortgage loan application in a mostly remote work environment with limited approval by states for on-line notary services and limited county e-recording availability. These seismic challenges coupled with fluid and unpredictable operational and lender issues mean that lenders are truly struggling.” Keith highlights, “I’m proud to say that our team of veteran mortgage industry consultants recognized these challenges and wanted to do something about it. Without hesitation our conclusion was that during unprecedented times like these, we are all called to pull together and meet the moment and that is what our COVID-19 Lender Support Program is intended to do. We want to be here for the industry at a time when they need us most."To understand more about the challenges lenders face, Lloyd Booth, COO at BlackFin Group said, “in the new COVID-19 work from home lending environment, challenges now range from customer explanations of forbearance with little long-term understanding of its actual implications, to appraisals, to remote operations, remote notary services, various technology gaps, and potential security risks. The continued exodus of mortgage investors is impacting consumer loan availability, loan program requirements, pricing and a lenders overall position in their marketplace. It’s fair to say that lenders, by no fault of their own, have been called on to jump full force into crisis management. And, it’s not like they’ve had months leading up to this, it’s been a matter of weeks. If our COVID-19 Lender Support Program can help the lenders in our industry then mission accomplished.”BlackFin Group indicates they have a team of expert industry consultants ready to help remotely on a wide range of topics including crisis management, leadership strategies, business planning, sales, marketing, operations (HR/Comp), technology, remote notary (RON), and secondary optimization.About BlackFin Group: BlackFin Group is a boutique management consulting firm that specializes in training, application development, and consulting within the Mortgage Banking Industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing clients the best in resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@ BlackFin-Group .com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com



